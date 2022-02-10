Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Emerson, Manitoba border blocked Wednesday night by truckers and farmers

While the border crossing is being obstructed to commercial and commuter traffic, blockaders are allowing trucks carrying livestock through for the sake of animal welfare.

The point of entry into Canada an hour and a half south of Winnipeg, Manitoba remained impeded Thursday morning by several dozen tractors, long haul trucks and personal vehicles.

The border blockade in Emerson mirrors the ones taking place in Coutts, Alberta, and in Windsor, Ontario, where truckers, farmers and their supporters are blocking access to the border for commercial traffic as a protest against lockdown restrictions, including cross-border vaccine mandates for long haul truckers.

Since January 28, a similar, much larger convoy has been protesting in Ottawa for an end to coronavirus regulations, garnering international attention and inspiration similar protests abroad.

Farmers could be seen using their tractors to clear snow to allow smaller vehicles to turn around in the meridian to avoid being stuck in the blockade.

The border crossing with Pembina, North Dakota is the second busiest west of the Great Lakes and the fifth busiest along the longest undefended border in the world.

Annual cross-border trade is valued at over $14 billion and over one-million people pass through the Emerson point of entry each year.

