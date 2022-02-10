Emerson, Manitoba border blocked Wednesday night by truckers and farmers

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The point of entry into Canada an hour and a half south of Winnipeg, Manitoba remained impeded Thursday morning by several dozen tractors, long haul trucks and personal vehicles.

BREAKING: The Emerson MB/Pembina ND has been shut down until all mandates end https://t.co/oFSoJ2e1fa for more. pic.twitter.com/yRirLQm5cM — Yanky 🐊 🚚🚛🚜 (@Yanky_Pollak) February 10, 2022

Truckers and farmers have shut down the Emerson MB/Pembina ND has been shut down until freedom is restored.https://t.co/oFSoJ2e1fa for more. pic.twitter.com/NRlXREmaYY — Yanky 🐊 🚚🚛🚜 (@Yanky_Pollak) February 10, 2022

The border blockade in Emerson mirrors the ones taking place in Coutts, Alberta, and in Windsor, Ontario, where truckers, farmers and their supporters are blocking access to the border for commercial traffic as a protest against lockdown restrictions, including cross-border vaccine mandates for long haul truckers.

Since January 28, a similar, much larger convoy has been protesting in Ottawa for an end to coronavirus regulations, garnering international attention and inspiration similar protests abroad.

To be clear I didn't take these it was sent to me. — Yanky 🐊 🚚🚛🚜 (@Yanky_Pollak) February 10, 2022

The Emerson MB/Pembina ND is border totally shut downhttps://t.co/oFSoJ2e1fa for more. pic.twitter.com/7l4Ikz0Lka — Yanky 🐊 🚚🚛🚜 (@Yanky_Pollak) February 10, 2022

Farmers could be seen using their tractors to clear snow to allow smaller vehicles to turn around in the meridian to avoid being stuck in the blockade.

A tracker cleared snow through the meridian for smaller vehicles to be able to cross at the Emerson MB/Pembina ND border.https://t.co/oFSoJ2e1fa for more. pic.twitter.com/IufNrGZIQi — Yanky 🐊 🚚🚛🚜 (@Yanky_Pollak) February 10, 2022

Though the border crossing is being obstructed to commercial and commuter traffic, blockaders are allowing trucks carrying livestock through for the sake of animal welfare.

As of this morning the Emerson MB/Pembina ND border crossing remains closed with no vehicles being able to pass except for trucks transporting livestock. https://t.co/oFSoJ2e1fa for more. pic.twitter.com/LZwMFkkAYu — Yanky 🐊 🚚🚛🚜 (@Yanky_Pollak) February 10, 2022

The border crossing with Pembina, North Dakota is the second busiest west of the Great Lakes and the fifth busiest along the longest undefended border in the world.

Annual cross-border trade is valued at over $14 billion and over one-million people pass through the Emerson point of entry each year.

