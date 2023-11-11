English Patriots defend London cenotaph on Remembrance Day from anti-Israel protesters

x/@thevoiceAlexa

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

November 11 in the UK marks Armistice Day, the end of the First World War, a day set aside to honour the sacrifices of armed services veterans past and present.

Since the October 7 Hamas massacre against Israel which left 1,400 dead and another 240 held hostage in the Gaza Strip, massive anti-Israel protests have proliferated internationally, with acts of vandalism, and desecration committed at cenotaphs on behalf of Palestinian "martyrs."

I'm currently in London, reporting on tomorrow's pro-Palestine march coinciding with Remembrance Day. Authorities are concerned about potential CLASHES or ILLEGAL activities.



Stay updated by following my X account and consider making a generous donation to support the coverage… pic.twitter.com/lxRW6yzINQ — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 10, 2023

Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie is in London to report on the clash of groups; one demonstrating to defend the war memorials from desecration, and anti-Israel protesters who take over the streets of the city every weekend to call for a "ceasefire" and an end to the Jewish state.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) continue operations in Gaza to free civilian hostages from the terror group and achieve their stated goal of eradicating Hamas.

LONDON NOW:



Heavy Police presence along Whitehall

For the patriots that have gathered to protect the Cenotaph.https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/t0tiNiS3rJ — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

Tommy Robinson, most known for his activist work in exposing Muslim-organised grooming gangs targeting English women and girls for sex trafficking in several UK cities, has called for English patriots to peacefully rally at cenotaphs to stand guard from the anti-Israel mob.

As captured by Alexa, Metropolitan police in the late morning faced chants from the pro-English crowd over their disservice to the nation, “You let your country down!"

Officers pushed back against the crowd, batons in hand.

WATCH: Police started to push back the patriotic British, and the crowd began retaliating.



The British were chanting: "You let our country down."https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/Okwwfpwnav — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

Alexa offered an update in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), reporting that the cenotaph defenders were peaceful, although the crowd claimed the police selectively enforced the laws against them.

UPDATE: I just left the ceremony along Whitehall at the Cenotaph and it was something truly unique.



I’m on route to see what the anti Israel protest is like and follow as they walk through London. https://t.co/JgYl5qJgO3 pic.twitter.com/95NnpGyI0R — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

The crowd was heard pointing out to the police that enforcement has been selective, with a heavier response dedicated to those protesting on behalf of English values, versus the unruly mobs of terror apologists plaguing the streets for weeks.

“You’re not English anymore, you have let our country down.”

LONDON:



Anti Israel march started, mounted police presence and LGBTQ supporters.https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/PJq4rVUBjj — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

At the Hyde Park anti-Israel protest, Alexa Lavoie captured the group marching through the street mocking Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his support of the right of the Jewish state's to self-defence.

"Rishi Sunak is a wasteman’" was heard as the video shows several poppies on top of their cardboard signs.

WATCH: Pro-Gaza protesters chant 'Rishi Sunak is a wasteman' while some have poppies on Remembrance day for Palestinian 'martyrs'. https://t.co/8USnKIXQS9 pic.twitter.com/Y0OjaLPR9w — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

The poppy is a symbol of remembrance in Commonwealth countries which denotes the sacrifice of soldiers, taken from the poem "In Flanders Fields," written by Canadian soldier John McCrae in 1915.

The police in London, UK were forced to surround a pub near Vauxhall because multi pro-Gaza protesters became angry with some men holding a British flag near the window. https://t.co/XT6LHw7v7j pic.twitter.com/4NfBilz918 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

The pro-Gaza crowd surrounded a local pub near Vauxhall, angered by men inside holding a British flag near the window. Police were forced to create a line to divide them from the patrons inside.

Several members of the same mob began to pray on the Vauxhall Bridge, with women participating at the back.

WATCH: Vauxhall Bridge in London, UK is brought to a standstill as several Pro-Gaza protesters pray in the road.



More reports at https://t.co/XT6LHw7v7j. pic.twitter.com/qsVJots7Xt — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

However, the prayers quickly turned to pro-Hamas chants.

"ISRAEL IS A TERROR STATE" The pro-Hamas crowd chants loudly while taking over the Vauxhaull bridge, London UK.https://t.co/lF9NN9w8i0 pic.twitter.com/Jk5213ryB2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 11, 2023

A pro-Gaza protester in London, UK says he’s proud to be English but has a message the Rishi Sunak. https://t.co/XT6LHw7v7j. pic.twitter.com/Rge8eXbgPR — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

Some of the signs at the pro-Hamas protest today in London, UK.



MORE: https://t.co/arCKeHrbRz pic.twitter.com/Tz2BFuB2uF — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

Pro-Hamas protest in London, UK.



Can you identify this flag?



MORE: https://t.co/arCKeHrbRz pic.twitter.com/6V5a5ujfQo — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Please chip in a donation here to support Alexa’s modest travel costs as well as the cost of hiring her two security guards, since these pro-Hamas demonstrations have turned violent in the past.

To see all of her coverage of the confrontation for civilization on the streets of the UK, go to BattleForLondon.com.