English Patriots defend London cenotaph on Remembrance Day from anti-Israel protesters

Past vandalism of war memorials during anti-Israel protests in the UK prompted the public to defend the tradition of Armistice Day as a day for the fallen. Dueling groups meant heavy police presence, Rebel’s Alexa Lavoie reports.

November 11 in the UK marks Armistice Day, the end of the First World War, a day set aside to honour the sacrifices of armed services veterans past and present.

Since the October 7 Hamas massacre against Israel which left 1,400 dead and another 240 held hostage in the Gaza Strip, massive anti-Israel protests have proliferated internationally, with acts of vandalism, and desecration committed at cenotaphs on behalf of Palestinian "martyrs."

Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie is in London to report on the clash of groups; one demonstrating to defend the war memorials from desecration, and anti-Israel protesters who take over the streets of the city every weekend to call for a "ceasefire" and an end to the Jewish state.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) continue operations in Gaza to free civilian hostages from the terror group and achieve their stated goal of eradicating Hamas.

Tommy Robinson, most known for his activist work in exposing Muslim-organised grooming gangs targeting English women and girls for sex trafficking in several UK cities, has called for English patriots to peacefully rally at cenotaphs to stand guard from the anti-Israel mob.

As captured by Alexa, Metropolitan police in the late morning faced chants from the pro-English crowd over their disservice to the nation, “You let your country down!"

Officers pushed back against the crowd, batons in hand.

Alexa offered an update in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), reporting that the cenotaph defenders were peaceful, although the crowd claimed the police selectively enforced the laws against them.

The crowd was heard pointing out to the police that enforcement has been selective, with a heavier response dedicated to those protesting on behalf of English values, versus the unruly mobs of terror apologists plaguing the streets for weeks.

“You’re not English anymore, you have let our country down.”

At the Hyde Park anti-Israel protest, Alexa Lavoie captured the group marching through the street mocking Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his support of the right of the Jewish state's to self-defence.

"Rishi Sunak is a wasteman’" was heard as the video shows several poppies on top of their cardboard signs.

The poppy is a symbol of remembrance in Commonwealth countries which denotes the sacrifice of soldiers, taken from the poem "In Flanders Fields," written by Canadian soldier John McCrae in 1915.

The pro-Gaza crowd surrounded a local pub near Vauxhall, angered by men inside holding a British flag near the window. Police were forced to create a line to divide them from the patrons inside.

Several members of the same mob began to pray on the Vauxhall Bridge, with women participating at the back.

However, the prayers quickly turned to pro-Hamas chants.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

