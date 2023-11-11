English Patriots defend London cenotaph on Remembrance Day from anti-Israel protesters
Past vandalism of war memorials during anti-Israel protests in the UK prompted the public to defend the tradition of Armistice Day as a day for the fallen. Dueling groups meant heavy police presence, Rebel’s Alexa Lavoie reports.
November 11 in the UK marks Armistice Day, the end of the First World War, a day set aside to honour the sacrifices of armed services veterans past and present.
Since the October 7 Hamas massacre against Israel which left 1,400 dead and another 240 held hostage in the Gaza Strip, massive anti-Israel protests have proliferated internationally, with acts of vandalism, and desecration committed at cenotaphs on behalf of Palestinian "martyrs."
I'm currently in London, reporting on tomorrow's pro-Palestine march coinciding with Remembrance Day. Authorities are concerned about potential CLASHES or ILLEGAL activities.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 10, 2023
Stay updated by following my X account and consider making a generous donation to support the coverage… pic.twitter.com/lxRW6yzINQ
Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie is in London to report on the clash of groups; one demonstrating to defend the war memorials from desecration, and anti-Israel protesters who take over the streets of the city every weekend to call for a "ceasefire" and an end to the Jewish state.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) continue operations in Gaza to free civilian hostages from the terror group and achieve their stated goal of eradicating Hamas.
LONDON NOW:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023
Heavy Police presence along Whitehall
For the patriots that have gathered to protect the Cenotaph.https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/t0tiNiS3rJ
Tommy Robinson, most known for his activist work in exposing Muslim-organised grooming gangs targeting English women and girls for sex trafficking in several UK cities, has called for English patriots to peacefully rally at cenotaphs to stand guard from the anti-Israel mob.
November 11, 2023
As captured by Alexa, Metropolitan police in the late morning faced chants from the pro-English crowd over their disservice to the nation, “You let your country down!"
Officers pushed back against the crowd, batons in hand.
WATCH: Police started to push back the patriotic British, and the crowd began retaliating.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023
The British were chanting: "You let our country down."https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/Okwwfpwnav
Alexa offered an update in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), reporting that the cenotaph defenders were peaceful, although the crowd claimed the police selectively enforced the laws against them.
UPDATE: I just left the ceremony along Whitehall at the Cenotaph and it was something truly unique.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023
I’m on route to see what the anti Israel protest is like and follow as they walk through London. https://t.co/JgYl5qJgO3 pic.twitter.com/95NnpGyI0R
The crowd was heard pointing out to the police that enforcement has been selective, with a heavier response dedicated to those protesting on behalf of English values, versus the unruly mobs of terror apologists plaguing the streets for weeks.
“You’re not English anymore, you have let our country down.”
LONDON:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023
Anti Israel march started, mounted police presence and LGBTQ supporters.https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/PJq4rVUBjj
At the Hyde Park anti-Israel protest, Alexa Lavoie captured the group marching through the street mocking Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his support of the right of the Jewish state's to self-defence.
"Rishi Sunak is a wasteman’" was heard as the video shows several poppies on top of their cardboard signs.
WATCH: Pro-Gaza protesters chant 'Rishi Sunak is a wasteman' while some have poppies on Remembrance day for Palestinian 'martyrs'. https://t.co/8USnKIXQS9 pic.twitter.com/Y0OjaLPR9w— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023
The poppy is a symbol of remembrance in Commonwealth countries which denotes the sacrifice of soldiers, taken from the poem "In Flanders Fields," written by Canadian soldier John McCrae in 1915.
The police in London, UK were forced to surround a pub near Vauxhall because multi pro-Gaza protesters became angry with some men holding a British flag near the window. https://t.co/XT6LHw7v7j pic.twitter.com/4NfBilz918— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023
The pro-Gaza crowd surrounded a local pub near Vauxhall, angered by men inside holding a British flag near the window. Police were forced to create a line to divide them from the patrons inside.
Several members of the same mob began to pray on the Vauxhall Bridge, with women participating at the back.
WATCH: Vauxhall Bridge in London, UK is brought to a standstill as several Pro-Gaza protesters pray in the road.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023
More reports at https://t.co/XT6LHw7v7j. pic.twitter.com/qsVJots7Xt
However, the prayers quickly turned to pro-Hamas chants.
"ISRAEL IS A TERROR STATE" The pro-Hamas crowd chants loudly while taking over the Vauxhaull bridge, London UK.https://t.co/lF9NN9w8i0 pic.twitter.com/Jk5213ryB2— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 11, 2023
A pro-Gaza protester in London, UK says he’s proud to be English but has a message the Rishi Sunak. https://t.co/XT6LHw7v7j. pic.twitter.com/Rge8eXbgPR— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023
Some of the signs at the pro-Hamas protest today in London, UK.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023
MORE: https://t.co/arCKeHrbRz pic.twitter.com/Tz2BFuB2uF
Pro-Hamas protest in London, UK.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023
Can you identify this flag?
MORE: https://t.co/arCKeHrbRz pic.twitter.com/6V5a5ujfQo
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
