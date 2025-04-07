Epstein accuser DISCHARGED from hospital after claiming she had 'days to live'

Virginia Giuffre has been discharged from Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth following wild claims on social media she had just “four days to live”.

Giuffre, known for her allegations against convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, had been hospitalised for six days after being admitted at 3am last Tuesday. She was transferred from Joondalup Health Campus where earlier tests revealed a kidney issue.

She was quietly discharged on Monday afternoon, escorted by security and a relative via a back entrance to avoid waiting media.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,” Giuffre posted on Instagram on March 30.

The 40-year-old had been involved in a collision with a bus in regional Western Australia on March 24. However, police, the bus driver and witnesses said the crash was not as severe as she claimed.

Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, who flew from the U.S. to be by her side, said her dramatic online message was based on medical advice. He explained doctors warned she could have died within four days if she hadn’t sought treatment.

“Let’s be clear, she never stated in the bus accident the cause of all her other injuries,” he said. “Nobody ever said her liver issues and kidney failure were ever from that... We still don’t know if it is, I’m not a medical professional. That’s up to her doctor to determine.”

Giuffre has been living in isolation at a heavily secured 40-acre property north of Perth since a reported split from her husband. She is due to face court on April 9 over an alleged breach of a family violence restraining order. It is unclear if she will be discharged in time.