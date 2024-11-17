Euthanasia for children? The dark future of Medical Assistance in Dying: Amanda Achtman

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

A decade from now, one in 10 Canadians could be ending their lives through the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID), according to research studying the number of deaths from euthanasia nationwide. Data from 2022 shows a staggering 4.1% of deaths in Canada are now attributed to MAID since the program launched in 2016.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, activist Amanda Achtman joined the show to look at this troubling trend.

Looking at Quebec's decision to accept advanced requests for MAID by patients in the early stages of dementia — something she says is against the Criminal Code — Amanda explained how this slippery slope could see the province use the same rationale to eventually offer euthanasia to children: