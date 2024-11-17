Euthanasia for children? The dark future of Medical Assistance in Dying: Amanda Achtman

Examining how Quebec allows advanced requests for euthanasia by dementia patients, activist Amanda Achtman warns this same process could lead to children being euthanized through Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying program.

Rebel News
  |   November 17, 2024   |   News Analysis

A decade from now, one in 10 Canadians could be ending their lives through the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID), according to research studying the number of deaths from euthanasia nationwide. Data from 2022 shows a staggering 4.1% of deaths in Canada are now attributed to MAID since the program launched in 2016.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, activist Amanda Achtman joined the show to look at this troubling trend.

Looking at Quebec's decision to accept advanced requests for MAID by patients in the early stages of dementia — something she says is against the Criminal Code — Amanda explained how this slippery slope could see the province use the same rationale to eventually offer euthanasia to children: 

The person has to be diagnosed with a capacity eroding condition such as Alzheimer's. So, you have to have some dementia to qualify to make the advanced request, but not so much dementia that you are disqualified from consenting.

This is basically a death-for-dementia policy that Quebec is ushering in — and because it's Quebec, the federal government is turning a blind eye to it, mostly. Except that they've actually said they're going to launch a national consultation on advanced requests to maybe consider it nationwide.

I expect that Quebec will be the first province to euthanize children and it will be similar; it will be in violation of the Criminal Code and existing law, where the federal government feels that it cannot possibly intervene upon it, and then a national consultation on perhaps expanding this nationwide. 

We need to be extremely vigilant about this further erosion of the value of life, and the specific dehumanization of persons with dementia. 

