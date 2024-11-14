Canada's number one in the world for euthanasia

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a longform interview with Amanda Achtman, human life activist and founder of the Dying to Meet you Project.

"I am completely focused to preventing euthanasia and encouraging hope across Canada and really now around the world," Achtman told Rebel News. "Canada has become a complete cautionary tale for the rest of the world, of the path not to go down," she added.

As a percentage of all Canadian deaths, euthanasia amounts to 4.18% of deaths in 2022, a thirteenfold increase from 2016, according to a new report from Cardus, a think tank. Health Canada in May 2022 extrapolated assisted suicide deaths would not constitute 4% of annual deaths until 2033.

Euthanasia in peer countries comprised 1.96% (Netherlands), 0.79% (Belgium) and 0.48% (Switzerland) of total deaths, reported the Hub.

After medical assistance in dying (MAID) became legal in 2016, a Québec court expanded access after it ruled the "reasonably foreseeable" death clause unconstitutional.

In 2021, the Trudeau government permitted anyone with "a serious and incurable illness, disease or disability" who is in "an advanced state of irreversible decline" to access MAID — not including the mentally ill.

Three in five (61%) Canadians support current legislation, according to an earlier Angus Reid poll conducted with Cardus. That fell to 31% when offered to patients with irredeemable mental illness.

"We have had about 70,000 Canadians euthanized since it was legalized nationwide in 2016," Achtman said. "More Canadians have been killed by doctors and nurses in hospitals and homes than the total number of Canadians who died of COVID-19," she added.

In 2022, MAID killed more Canadians than all reasons except accidents, COVID-19, heart diseases, and cancer.

"All of a sudden, Canada has become the death capital of the world," the activist said.