Today I walked right up to Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, on the street outside the World Economic Forum's Annual General Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

BlackRock is the largest player in the globalist Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) corporate credit score system, and has previously threatened to leverage its investment control to enforce corporate compliance. With that in mind, I set out to ask the questions that millions have likely been wondering for years. My colleague Avi Yemini joined me, turning it into an impromptu press conference on the move.

And a visibly frustrated Fink couldn’t answer a single question. I really don’t think he knew what hit him today.

We don’t bend the knee to anyone, including thin-skinned billionaire bullies. We ask tough questions of anyone. And frankly, Fink’s refusal to answer our legitimate questions spoke volumes.

Here is a list of every question we asked BlackRock CEO Larry Fink at the World Economic Forum:

"Mr. Fink, are you going to follow Donald Trump's plan and get rid of DEI and ESG in your companies?"

"Are you going to change at all in light of the U.S. presidency?"

"How is Donald Trump, have you talked to Donald Trump since he was elected?"

"Is the World Economic Forum a counterpoint to Donald Trump?"

"Why are you running away from simple questions?"

"Have you talked to President Trump yet?"

"Why are your bodyguards pushing away journalists, Mr. Fink?"

"Is it that hard to answer a question that you need bodyguards and to swerve through traffic?"

"Is the next four years gonna be bad for business with Donald Trump in charge?"

"Is peace the last thing you want in this world?"

"Which makes more money for you, war in Ukraine or peace in Ukraine?"

"Did you just take a photo of me? Am I supposed to be scared? Is that a threat, Mr. Fink?"

"Are you used to bullying your way through life?"

"When was the last time you answered a question that you didn't know was coming?"

"Why are you so unaccountable?"

"Isn't that what you love about the World Economic Forum? You control everything."

"Why do you think you deserve so much power?"

"Which of your former directors do you want to run Canada? Mark Carney or Chrystia Freeland?"

"What's with taking photos of journalists who ask you prickly questions?"

"Who's more powerful, you or President Trump?"

"Why do you think you're so disliked around the world?"

"Why are so many U.S. states divesting from your ESG schemes?"

"Why are you putting your ideology ahead of your investors with ESG, Mr. Fink?"

"Isn't that being disloyal to shareholders, putting your ideology ahead of the rate of return?"

"Why do you think you're above accountability? Is it because you're rich?"

"Do you think you're above questions? Why don't you even answer? Surely you have the answers."

"Why do you think BlackRock has become so hated, one of the world's most reviled brands?"

"Do you take any responsibility for that?"

"Who do you feel accountable to? It's obviously not shareholders."

"Do you have a God complex?"

"Was Biden the best thing for you? And did you fail by not being able to get another Democrat president?"

"Why don't you run for public office and test the support for your ideological ideas?"

"Is this the most uncomfortable you've ever felt?"

"Have your bodyguards learned from you to disrespect the little people? Is that how you feel about the little people, Mr. Fink?"

"Are you not worried because you own the local police?"

"What politicians have you had meetings with or is that a secret?"

"Why don't you publish your itinerary? Is it because you're doing lobbying or being lobbied?"

"Do you think this makes BlackRock look better or worse? The fact that you've got hired thugs pushing journalists into cars, into buildings."

"Is that the way you do business?"

"Doesn't it look a little bit weird that someone as rich, powerful, and smart as you are, you can't answer any questions? Or is it that you just think you're above questions?"

"What's the end game for you? You're rich, you're powerful. What's next for you? Do you want to run for president one day? Or do you have bigger goals?"

"Do you think there's no point in running for office because you can control them... you can control both sides from the outside?"

