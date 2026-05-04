'Everything is free': Anarchists rob Montreal bakery in 'protest' of capitalism

A group of masked individuals claiming to be opposed to capitalism robbed a Montreal bakery as part of what they called a political act.

Surveillance video posted to the Mamie Clafoutis bakery's Instagram page captured the incident, which saw a group of around 12 thieves target the business.

“A dozen or so hooded, organized individuals walk in, fill their bags, shout that ‘everything is free,’ claim to be anti-capitalists… then vandalize the shop window,” the bakery said in an Instagram post, as reported by CTV News.

The Montreal Gazette reported that an anonymous social media account appeared to claim responsibility for the act, suggesting theft was a protest against the bakery's self-pay system.

The incident was one of many in the city on or around International Workers' Day, which is observed on May 1 and is colloquially known as May Day.

“We are all surprised what people can do,” co-owner of Mamie Clafoutis Joseph Sabatier said.

The thieves, who shouted, “Everything is free” and “Vive l’anarchie!” during the robbery, called the robbery a “total rejection of the encroaching gaze of surveillance and the false gods of capitalism.”

“This isn’t activism. It’s theft,” Mamie Clafoutis said.

The Quebec-based business was founded in 2008 and features seven locations across Montreal and Ottawa.