Ex-Conservative MP Jeneroux facing backlash after joining Carney Liberals

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to former Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux crossing the floor to join Mark Carney's Liberal Party.

Jeneroux, the Conservative MP for Edmonton Riverbend since 2015, crossed the floor to join Carney's caucus on Wednesday, becoming the third such defection from the Conservatives in recent months and bringing the Liberals to 169 seats in the House of Commons—just three short of a majority.

Sheila condemned Jeneroux's move to join the Carney Liberals after running as a Conservative under Pierre Poilievre.

"Just months ago, well more than that for him because he hasn't shown up for work in months, but a year ago, standing up in the House of Commons saying 'the Liberals are too cozy with the IRGC,' standing up saying he's going to fight for the oil and gas sector, and then switches to the guys that are actively undermining everything," she said.



"And saying 'oh it was Carney's Davos speech.' You mean the Davos speech that took a sideways swipe at Donald Trump and then resulted in more trade fallout. That was your inspiration to come back to work? Absolutely not. What did they give you Matt? What did they give for you to sell your soul like this?" Sheila continued.

Fire floor-crossing Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux!



Four months ago, Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux went on record and denied everything. Rumours were swirling that he was going to cross the floor. He had met with Mark Carney. Conservative sources said pressure was building.



And… pic.twitter.com/cSOZ5DK0wr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 19, 2026

Jeneroux, who previously announced plans to retire from politics last fall amid defection rumors, reversed course after consultations with his family and constituents, stating he could best serve Canada by joining the Liberal benches and will now serve as special advisor on economic and security partnerships.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the move as a betrayal of Jeneroux's Edmonton Riverbend voters, accusing him of breaking the trust placed in him when elected under the Conservative banner.