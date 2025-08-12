Exclusive: Docs reveal Carney to blow $4.2 billion 'decarbonizing' the military

Mark Carney says he’s boosting defence spending. Eight billion dollars more for Canada’s military. But here’s the catch: half of that increase—about $4.2 billion—is being flushed down the drain on climate vanity projects.

Not weapons. Not gear. Not housing or retention. Just woke climate reparations, paid in carbon credits and solar panels.

Documents we obtained through access-to-information—funded by your donations at RebelInvestigates.com—expose the truth: the Department of National Defence (DND) is sinking $4.27 billion into “decarbonizing” the military.

That’s nearly half of the new defence spending Carney announced. And the cost per tonne of CO₂ reduced? A laughable, wasteful $472. That’s more than double what even Trudeau’s carbon tax justifies.

This isn’t defence spending. It’s eco-extortion. And while the DND dumps billions into fighting the weather, soldiers are struggling to fight at all.

In Latvia, Canadian troops are deployed as part of NATO’s deterrence force—but they’re buying their own helmets and tactical vests. Why? Because the ones they’re issued are decades old and don’t meet modern battlefield standards.

The standard CG634 helmet? It was cutting edge in 1997. Today, it’s practically a souvenir. But the government has money for carbon audits.

As if that wasn’t insulting enough, the military has also implemented a federal policy mandating tampon dispensers in men’s washrooms—yes, on bases.

Soldiers who protested or removed the dispensers were threatened with discipline. Some units even floated the idea of launching hate crime investigations over it.

So: no money for ear protection. No housing for young families. But rest assured, if you need a pad in a men’s stall on a forward operating base—you’re covered.

And now the real crisis: retention.

A leaked internal report shows that Canadian Armed Forces are struggling to keep new recruits.

"The highest attrition rates within the [Canadian Armed Forces] CAF are observed among its lowest ranks and newest members," said the report, which pointed to the 2023-24 fiscal year where 9.4 per cent of newly enrolled members quit, as opposed to 4.3 per cent average across all of the CAF.

The reason new members are quitting: Training delays and difficulty adjusting to military life.

And what did the government do? Shut down the Retention Program Office. Gone. Axed.

So let’s summarize:

The military can’t retain its people.

It can’t properly equip the ones who stay.

But it can hire climate consultants.

And install tampon dispensers.

That’s your Liberal defence strategy.

Carney claims we’ll hit NATO’s 2% target by 2026. But what good is that if half of the spending bump is climate fluff?

Donald Trump has already made it clear: he wants real capability, not carbon offsets. And when he looks at Canada’s books and sees billions going to environmental theatre, not tanks or troops—he won’t see an ally. He’ll see a joke.

This isn’t serious policy. It’s an international embarrassment dressed up as “progress"

The Canadian military has become a case study in what happens when woke ideology infects national defence. Tampons in the men’s washroom. Climate change as the enemy. Soldiers crowdfunding their own gear.

This isn’t a fighting force. It’s a DEI department with camouflage.