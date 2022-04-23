Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

Exclusive docs show RCMP damage control after cops caught laughing at their own police brutality

Ezra discussed exclusive documents obtained by Rebel News that outline the RCMP's attempts at damage control following leaked messages of cops bragging about trampling protesters in Ottawa.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 23, 2022

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at exclusive documents obtained by Rebel News that outline the RCMP's attempts at damage control following leaked messages of cops bragging about trampling Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa.

Hundreds of frantic emails and messages were sent by RCMP social media teams as they sought to identify and delete any promotional postings the agency had used featuring police officers involved in the internal leaked chats.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Protests Ontario Canada RCMP Police Ottawa Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.