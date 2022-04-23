Exclusive docs show RCMP damage control after cops caught laughing at their own police brutality

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at exclusive documents obtained by Rebel News that outline the RCMP's attempts at damage control following leaked messages of cops bragging about trampling Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa.

Hundreds of frantic emails and messages were sent by RCMP social media teams as they sought to identify and delete any promotional postings the agency had used featuring police officers involved in the internal leaked chats.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.