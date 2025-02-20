Expose the waste: Trudeau funds woke beauty standards project in Argentina—with your money!

While Canadians are drowning in debt, while families are forced to choose between heating and eating, and while the Liberal government claims there’s “no money” to help struggling veterans, and small businesses and families are hammered with escalating inflationary taxes… they somehow found nearly $15,000 to lecture Argentina about "gender and racist beauty stereotypes."

To see more stories detailing the woke wastefulness of the Trudeau Liberals, go to www.ExposeTheWaste.com.

Global Affairs Canada—aka, the people burning through your tax dollars just like USAID was doing in the Unites States—decided it was a priority to send $14,929 to Buenos Aires to fund a project aimed at removing gender and racist beauty stereotypes in schools in order to “prevent exclusion, bullying, and violence.”

Are you kidding me?!

So let’s get this straight—while Canadian businesses collapse under Liberal tax hikes, while veterans sleep on the streets, while our own children struggle in crowded woke schools, Trudeau’s government is handing out your money to foreign activists to "fix" beauty standards in Argentina?

What does this even mean?

🔹 What exactly are “gender and racist beauty stereotypes”?

🔹 How does Global Affairs Canada have the expertise to change cultural standards in another country?

🔹 Why is ANY of this Canada’s problem?

This isn’t foreign aid. This isn’t humanitarian relief. This is woke ideological nonsense. Cultural colonialism from the anti-colonialism Lefties.

It’s yet another example of the Liberal government putting ideology over common sense, using your money to force their bizarre social experiments onto other nations, all while neglecting the people who actually pay their salaries—Canadian taxpayers.

How much more of this insanity is going on behind the scenes?

The Liberals are hoping you don’t notice, that this will slip under the radar. Let’s make sure they’re wrong.