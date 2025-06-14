Ezra Levant breaks down Israel's precision strike on Iranian chain of command

Just a few days ago, the world was riveted by the news of Israel mounting a massive surprise attack on Iran, decapitating the Iranian military and terrorist forces, targeting not only their missile systems but also their underground nuclear operations, which were reportedly just days away from producing nuclear bombs.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Ezra Levant broke down Israel's strategic, pinpointed operation that crippled Iran’s military chain of command while minimizing civilian casualties.

Ezra showed an image of the aftermath of a strike that killed the head of Iran’s Republican Guard Corps—a group designated as a terrorist organization in Canada—targeting him in his apartment. "They didn't detonate the whole place. In fact, the lights are still on, you know, on the same floor on the other side of the elevator shaft," Ezra pointed out. "It's just a remarkable act of intelligence and planning and coordination and logistics."