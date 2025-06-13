🔴 Israel strikes nuclear sites and Iran retaliates, Rebel News fights for G7 access | Rebel Roundup
Ezra Levant discusses the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Israel launching a preemptive strike on Iranian nuclear sites and high-ranking military officials after rumours of a possible attack circulated earlier in the week.
Plus, the Iranian regime launched a counterattack, one that was largely deterred by Israel with assistance from numerous countries in the region.
And finally, with the G7 summit in Alberta just days away, Rebel News is fighting for access to cover the event as some of the world's most influential leaders converge on Kananaskis.
