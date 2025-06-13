🔴 Israel strikes nuclear sites and Iran retaliates, Rebel News fights for G7 access | Rebel Roundup

Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Israel launching a preemptive strike on Iranian nuclear sites and high-ranking military officials after rumours of a possible attack circulated earlier in the week.

Plus, the Iranian regime launched a counterattack, one that was largely deterred by Israel with assistance from numerous countries in the region.

And finally, with the G7 summit in Alberta just days away, Rebel News is fighting for access to cover the event as some of the world's most influential leaders converge on Kananaskis.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Ezra will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube