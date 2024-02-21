Ezra Levant breaks down pre-trial hearing for 2 of remaining 'Coutts 4'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the pre-trial hearing for two of the remaining "Coutts 4" while reporting from outside the courthouse in Lethbridge, Alberta.

Near the end of the Coutts border blockade, four men — Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin — were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The Coutts border blockade was a peaceful anti-mandate protest involving dozens of trucks that took place in early 2022 at the border of Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana.

Two of the men charged — Jerry Morin and Chris Lysak — recently plead guilty to lesser charges and were released from jail on time served.

UPDATE: Two of remaining 'Coutts 4' set for court hearing today



Ezra Levant is in Lethbridge, Alberta, where the two men who are still behind bars are set for another hearing in front of a judge.



As you can see in today's report, we're back in Lethbridge, Alberta, my home away… pic.twitter.com/gLMawsUhUS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 20, 2024

Speaking about the two men who were released from jail, Ezra said, "As you know a couple of weeks ago, two of the Coutts 4 plead guilty to relatively minor weapons charges."

"Now whether or not they actually did those minor charges, some people are skeptical, I think it's accurate to say if you've been in prison for two years, you might just sign anything to get out of jail and go home to see your family."

Ezra went on to say, "So we should bear in mind that those two guilty pleas that were plead out in a deal two weeks ago, they might not actually be accurate."

Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick remain in custody and are expected to stand trial in June.

Rebel News has set up a crowdfunding campaign to assist Chris Carbert. If you would like to make a donation, visit HelpChris.ca.

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.