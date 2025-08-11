Ezra Levant: Carney has nothing to show after over 100 days in office

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed why Mark Carney's first 100 days in office after winning the election have been a massive disappointment.

In contrast with President Trump's flurry of activity early in his second term, Ezra noted that Carney has essentially accomplished nothing during his first months in office.

"So what has Mark Carney done? 147 days since he's been PM, 102 days since he was elected in the general election, can you name one thing? Just tell me one law he's passed, one foreign treaty, one important policy decision, one trade deal. Just give me one," he said.

"How many projects of national importance has he commissioned? He said it would be a priority given the trade war with America, he said we should become our own best client. OK, good idea, we still import an enormous amount of oil everyday, including from America. Isn't that weird. So where's the oil pipeline?" Ezra continued.

The Rebel News publisher highlighted that while Trump has aggressively pursued his agenda with bold moves like slashing the federal workforce and imposing tariffs, Carney's tenure has been marked by inertia, failing to deliver on promised economic reforms or infrastructure projects, leaving Canada vulnerable amid escalating trade tensions with the U.S.

Further contrasting Carney's lacklustre performance with Trump's burst of energy early in his presidency, Ezra noted that the U.S. president currently isn't even speaking to the prime minister. "Trump isn't even picking up the phone for Canadians, I don't think he's talked to Carney in weeks. They're just not even bothering talking to Canada," he said.

Ezra concluded that while Trump drives a relentless agenda, Carney's inaction and inability to even engage in dialogue with the U.S. president underscore a leadership vacuum that leaves Canada sidelined and unprepared for the economic challenges ahead.