Ezra Levant condemns rising antisemitism during Infowars broadcasts with Alex Jones, Harrison Smith

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant joined Infowars hosts Alex Jones and Harrison Smith earlier this week to discuss rising antisemitism and the narrative surrounding Israel following Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Ezra discussed how increasing antisemitism online is being fuelled in part by influential conservative figures like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, who have both shifted to staunchly anti-Israel viewpoints in recent months.

Speaking further with the two Infowars hosts, Ezra discussed Israel's influence over U.S foreign and domestic policy. The Rebel News publisher noted that while AIPAC is influential, every other country initiates similar lobbying efforts, including places like Qatar.

While not declaring himself an expert on Judaism, Ezra responded to several callers on Alex Jones' show who had questions about Israel and the Jewish people.

Watch the best of the broadcasts below: