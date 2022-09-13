Ezra Levant unpacks the results of the CPC leadership election and Pierre Poilievre's win

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Pierre Poilievre's victory in becoming the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, and the party's current treatment of Rebel News compared to under the last two party leaders.

The Conservative Party hardened its heart towards us under both Andrew Scheer and Erin O'Toole. They're both gone. In the case of O'Toole it's because he was not conservative enough. The truckers actually dispatched him.

But it was a reminder that just because the party leadership didn't much like our reporting, I tell you, the people in that convention did. They never stopped liking Rebel News, they knew we told it like it was, and frankly they agreed with us that Erin O'Toole had to go. It's just good luck that the truckers got him thrown out the window. Otherwise, Pierre Poilievre would not now be the leader.