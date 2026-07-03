EZRA LEVANT | New report reveals plan to 'confront' Canadians deemed 'antifeminist'
About this Episode
The report's 14 recommendations call for public awareness campaigns aimed at 'young men and boys,' new legislation to regulate online platforms and require 'stronger moderation' of content, and increased funding for women in STEM and the trades.
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