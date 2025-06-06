Ezra Levant: Rebel News won't censor separatist voices

Rebel News has been hosting a series of town hall events discussing Western Canada's frustration with the federal government and what can be done about it.

The “Done Getting Screwed” events are an avenue for important in-person conversations to be had about the future of Alberta, Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada.

With much of the media bought-and-paid for by the federal government's handouts, it's obvious these outlets will be unwilling to give a fair voice to all sides of the debate.

But as Rebel News boss Ezra Levant explained at the Done Getting Screwed town hall in Regina, “We will report accurately and honestly what we see, and we will not bend the knee to any government paymaster.”

Rebel News will also “platform people in the movement who do not get any airtime or coverage in the regime media,” he said.

Outlets like CBC, the collection of Postmedia entities, talk radio stations — “they have their favourites,” noted Ezra.

“What if you are an outsider? What if you are a dissident, someone who wants more radical change? You're not going to be allowed on their platform,” he continued, referring to historic coverage of Preston Manning and the Reform Party.

Rebel News will “cover the people behind the story and let them have their say and let the viewers be the judge.”

“Respect” for the separatist movement, he said, is imperative to covering the story.

“We're going to continue to report on this movement, we're going to continue to be a platform for people with different points of view, and we're going to make sure that this time, the voice of the people is not drowned out.”

Rebel News brings the conversation to Red Deer, Alberta, on June 14. Get your tickets today at DoneGettingScrewed.com!