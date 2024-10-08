Ezra Levant shares his thoughts one year after Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant recounted the horrific terrorist attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023 during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

The terrorist attacks on southern Israel left approximately 1200 people dead, including hundreds of women, children, and civilians. Hamas also took more than 240 Israelis and foreign nationals hostage during the attack. Over 100 still remain in captivity in Gaza.

"The Nazis actually hid their crimes, they created propaganda videos suggesting that the concentration camps weren't actually death camps," said Levant.

"Hamas live streamed theirs. They actually, when they were committing the massacres, they turned on the family Facebook webcam and broadcast the massacre of families to those families' friends on Facebook," he added.

"They were delighted and they wanted to boast about what they were doing."

Levant also spoke about what Gaza could have been had Hamas not been elected into power in 2006.

"It could have been a glorious tourist destination on the beautiful Mediterranean Sea. It could have been a gateway to the Arab world, a bridge between the Arab world and Israel and the West," he said.

"Gaza could have been a Palestinian state had they wanted it to be. They could have been Dubai on the Mediterranean had they wanted it. They had everything, there were no foreigners, no Jews there to get in the way," added Levant.

"But instead their dictators decided to make violence their project, not a state."