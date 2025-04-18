Rebels counter narrative on Leaders' debate chaos after media scrum shutdown

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Rebel News recaps the second leaders' debate in Montreal, tonight on The Ezra Levant Show.

We had to fight to get into the leaders' debate, for the past two days. It's controlled by Liberals, and they don’t take too kindly to outsiders.

They repeatedly attempted to block Rebel News, but our lawyers fought back.

Rebel News has filed a formal complaint with @debates_can Commissioner Michel Cormier over the harassment, violence, and smear campaign our journalists faced at the leaders’ debates. The media mob attacked us—the Commissioner not only enabled it, he participated in the smear. pic.twitter.com/04Q727vRTl — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 18, 2025

The establishment twice lost in court to the publication for discrimination and then tried to shut us down.

The questions were off the government narrative, so the regime media were angry for the ensuing 24 hours.

They were angry that Rebel News had taken over their event by asking four out of seventeen questions on Wednesday.

The commissioner cancelled yesterday's scrum to avoid our questions, neglecting his duty to the public.