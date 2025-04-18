Rebels counter narrative on Leaders' debate chaos after media scrum shutdown

The leaders' debate commissioner cancelled yesterday's scrum to avoid our questions, neglecting his duty to the public.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 18, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Rebel News recaps the second leaders' debate in Montreal, tonight on The Ezra Levant Show.

We had to fight to get into the leaders' debate, for the past two days. It's controlled by Liberals, and they don’t take too kindly to outsiders.

They repeatedly attempted to block Rebel News, but our lawyers fought back.

The establishment twice lost in court to the publication for discrimination and then tried to shut us down.

The questions were off the government narrative, so the regime media were angry for the ensuing 24 hours.

They were angry that Rebel News had taken over their event by asking four out of seventeen questions on Wednesday.

  • Nicola Timmerman
    commented 2025-04-18 20:39:08 -0400 Flag
    Our household just resubscribed to Rebel News after the incredible smearing of Rebel going on by the media. I believe Ezra said the Commissioner asked to speak to him about the English debate and he offered to let him ask one question and Ezra agreed. So why cancel the scrum and why no journalist presented what Ezra said not making a fuss about getting more questions?
    And Menzies getting attacked again? Crazy.
  • susan gerbes
    commented 2025-04-18 20:10:18 -0400 Flag
    David what-his-name from CBC said that these ‘right-winger’ media have been ‘rage-farming’ for several years. Talk about calling the kettle black….at least Rebel tells the truth, NO disinformation or misinformation, instead of taking tax dollars with no guilt associated as the MSM does…..
  • Linda Plumer
    followed this page 2025-04-18 19:45:32 -0400