Another Carney candidate, another China link — does anyone care, though?

This week, Carney introduced yet another candidate with eyebrow-raising ties to Beijing, a replacement for the last one — who also had troubling connections to China. It’s starting to feel like a pattern. But the more serious question is: does anyone care?

Carney’s international image — former head of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada — has helped him skate past scrutiny at home. But it’s time to strip away the glowing LinkedIn profile and look at the facts. Carney has openly praised China’s authoritarian economic model and maintained financial interests that raise serious conflict of interest questions. Despite pushing to enter Canadian politics, he’s refused to divest his financial holdings. Why?

That’s a question no one in the media seems to want to ask. But we should — especially after Carney announced his plan for government-built housing. On its face, it sounds like classic Liberal election bait. But dig a little deeper and it starts to look suspiciously self-serving.

🧵 Journalist to PM, today: "Why did you meet with this pro-Beijing group (JCCC)?"



PM snaps: "I've never heard of this group...didn't have a set-up meeting with this group"



JCCC, March 2025: Boasts online about having "an in-depth meeting with the soon-to-be Prime Minister" https://t.co/4A6P02mA4n pic.twitter.com/JG6fl58WPk — Ryan O'Connor (@rpoconnor) April 10, 2025

The company Carney ran until just weeks ago, Brookfield Asset Management, invested $5 billion into a modular housing firm that specializes in prefab homes. If the government starts building those kinds of homes, guess who stands to profit?

This isn't some small startup — Brookfield has nearly $900 billion under management and operates like Canada’s version of BlackRock. If Carney’s plan goes ahead, it could mean government contracts for a company he helped steer and still holds a financial stake in. How is that not a massive red flag?

Carney’s connections don’t end there. He’s met with Xi Jinping and has made favourable public remarks about China — not just its economy, but its governance. That’s not a neutral stance. It’s a political signal, and it’s deeply troubling in light of recent revelations about Chinese interference in Canadian democracy.

Meanwhile,at a Brampton rally this week for Pierre Poilievre, the room was far from packed. Despite a population of over seven million in the Greater Toronto Area, turnout was underwhelming. That’s a warning sign for a Conservatives' campaign that once seemed to have real momentum.

This is all he ever was. As shallow as a puddle. Fake youth culture — “how do you do, fellow kids?” An unserious man in serious times. The personification of DEI. pic.twitter.com/ggtMrkFlwE — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 10, 2025

Polls now show the Liberals pulling ahead slightly, with Jagmeet Singh’s NDP collapsing in the background. Singh appears to have fully embraced his new role as a TikTok personality — at a time when serious leadership is needed more than ever.

If Carney wants to lead Canada, he needs to come clean. About his residency. About his taxes. About his holdings. And above all, about his troubling proximity to China’s political elite.

Until then, Canadians should be wary of a man who seems more comfortable in Davos than in Ottawa — and more aligned with international billionaires than with everyday voters.