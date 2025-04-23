Media elites fear Rebel News because we're principled—not bought

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the mainstream media didn't ask Mark Carney the important questions at the Leaders’ Debates.

In fact, they were afraid of Rebel News and other independent journalists, who weren't afraid to ask the tough questions.

We’re still thinking about last week's Leaders debates in Montreal. The mainstream media, especially the CBC, are still writing about our audacity as citizen journalists from wanting to attend and ask questions in the media scrum afterwards.

They're starting to believe their own propaganda that Rebel News and others are dangerous extremists. The emotional outburst by several journalists felt like a mental breakdown.

They never cared about climate change; they only used it as a weapon against conservatives.

Moreover, some media and political pundits are obsessed with the news, but ordinary people are not.

Why is it an obsession for the media party? Simple: some of them have become radicalized.

One thing is for certain: the elitist media is biased and only cares about protecting their jobs.