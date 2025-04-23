Media elites fear Rebel News because we're principled—not bought
Rebel News and other independent media aren’t afraid to ask tough questions—that’s why the establishment fears us.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the mainstream media didn't ask Mark Carney the important questions at the Leaders’ Debates.
In fact, they were afraid of Rebel News and other independent journalists, who weren't afraid to ask the tough questions.
We’re still thinking about last week's Leaders debates in Montreal. The mainstream media, especially the CBC, are still writing about our audacity as citizen journalists from wanting to attend and ask questions in the media scrum afterwards.
They're starting to believe their own propaganda that Rebel News and others are dangerous extremists. The emotional outburst by several journalists felt like a mental breakdown.
They never cared about climate change; they only used it as a weapon against conservatives.
Moreover, some media and political pundits are obsessed with the news, but ordinary people are not.
Why is it an obsession for the media party? Simple: some of them have become radicalized.
One thing is for certain: the elitist media is biased and only cares about protecting their jobs.
COMMENTS
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-04-23 21:51:49 -0400 FlagI’m sure, Bruce, that all of the fuss that was raised about Rebel might just accomplish that. Some people may well become curious and check for themselves.
As the saying goes, there’s no such thing as bad advertising.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-04-23 20:45:15 -0400 FlagIt sure is discouraging the way the media party can’t face reality. My hope is that undecided voters will be curious about this Rebel News channel and check it out. Let the Streisand effect bring in more supporters of real journalism.
