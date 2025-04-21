Media Party still melting down after Rebels flip the script at Leaders’ Debate
Ezra breaks down the media freakout after the Leaders' Debate and details Rebel News' legal battle with the Liberals.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, the fallout from the mainstream media's collective meltdown continues following the Leaders' Debate.
Let’s rewind. Rebel News had every right to be at the debate. We followed all the rules. Yet despite our credentials, we were met with hostility from the moment we walked in. The mainstream media — especially the publicly funded CBC — had a collective panic attack. But instead of engaging like professionals, they showed their true colours.
You might’ve seen David Cochrane's segment on CBC News bashing Rebel News. Fair enough, but if you’re going to attack someone on national TV, maybe you should let them respond? So Ezra asked him — during a commercial break at the debate — “Hey, you’re bashing me on air. Can I come on for a right of reply?” Cochrane basically said buzz off.
🚨 CBC lied — we’ve got receipts— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 21, 2025
Last week during the leaders’ debate in Montreal, something shocking happened.
The CBC — Canada’s state broadcaster — abandoned journalism and became a lobby group. Their target? Rebel News.
Despite two court rulings saying it was illegal to… pic.twitter.com/84Cku7JrPX
But afterwards, he went around telling everyone who would listen that Ezra disrupted his show. That he busted into his broadcast. But Ezra was very careful not to. In fact, he filmed the interaction. showing he simply waited quietly and when there was a break, asked him. And he said no. That’s it.
You wouldn't expect the CBC to love Rebel News, but you would think they should offer at least the pretence of balance. Especially when they’re funded by taxpayers.
It’s one of the many reasons the government should be running election debates. The moment the government gets involved, every editorial decision — who gets in, who gets to speak, who gets platformed — becomes a potential charter issue. You can bet if a private company were running the debates, the CBC wouldn’t be running them out of business.
That wasn’t the only battle this week. — We filed a lawsuit this week against the Liberal Party of Canada. It’s a trademark issue. A few years ago, we trademarked the phrase “Make Canada Great Again.” We’ve sold a few items with the slogan over the years, but recently someone came to us and said, “We want to do a run of hats. Can we use that slogan?” So we signed a deal.
Then — lo and behold — some Liberal campaigner started using “Make Canada Great Again” in their campaign materials. Don’t they know we're going to assert our rights? We're not just letting that go. So we sued the Liberal Party, and also filed suit against John Doe number one and John Doe number two. We’ll name them once we know who they are.
It’s not about being petty. It’s about standing up for what’s yours. If you don’t fight, you get walked over.
COMMENTS
-
Lillian Kelly commented 2025-04-22 00:47:59 -0400 FlagThese people are deliberately lying to defame you. It is planned and executed to insult you and to defame you, and people who only watch mainstream media just believe whatever they are told.
-
Darla Webber commented 2025-04-21 21:53:11 -0400What is wrong with having “right-wing” points of view? When you fly in an airplane, do you disparage the right wing of the plane? BOTH WINGS ARE NECESSARY!!!! It is an ignorant and dangerous position to try and remove one side of any structure, whether physical or social or mental. You cannot stand for long on one leg.
-
mark gaboury commented 2025-04-21 21:12:58 -0400 FlagI want to see a public weigh-in of Ezra Levant and Rosemary Barton, just like the boxers do.
-
Nicola Timmerman commented 2025-04-21 20:40:05 -0400 FlagBarton is not stupid she just doesn’t want to upset the narrative of indigenous children buried on residential school grounds because that would mean we would have to rethink having a national holiday based in part on this story and possibly some of the guilt money being given by the government.
Can’t believe voters are falling for the newly minted and phony patriotism of the Liberals who have spent years painting Canada as racist, colonialist and the first post national state with no common values.