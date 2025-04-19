Rebels counter narrative on Leaders' debate chaos after media scrum shutdown

The leaders' debate commissioner cancelled the April 17 scrum to avoid our questions, neglecting his duty to the public.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 19, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

This is a free episode of The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Mon - Fri @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, subscribe to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired April 18, 2025.

Rebel News recaps the second leaders' debate in Montreal, tonight on The Ezra Levant Show.

We had to fight to get into the leaders' debate, for the past two days. It's controlled by Liberals, and they don't take too kindly to outsiders.

They repeatedly attempted to block Rebel News, but our lawyers fought back.

The establishment twice lost in court to the publication for discrimination, and then tried to shut us down.

The questions were off the government narrative, so the regime media were angry for the ensuing 24 hours.

They were angry that Rebel News had taken over their event by asking four out of seventeen questions on Wednesday.

The commissioner cancelled yesterday's scrum to avoid our questions, neglecting his duty to the public. Some members of the Media Party blamed Rebel News for this, and they caused a bit of a kerfuffle. 

Some reporters asked why Rebel News registered our telephone fundraising with Elections Canada. 

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.