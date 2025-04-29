Liberals win again... but awaken Conservative grassroots
While disappointed the Conservatives didn't win, Ezra is energized for the future.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant offers his reflections on Canada’s federal election.
Despite polls suggesting a potential Conservative loss, the outcome wasn't the "worst" scenario of a Mark Carney majority.
Both the Conservative and Liberal Parties made gains, though a unified progressive vote gave Carney the edge.
Ezra feels "glass half full," noting Pierre Poilievre's potential. Unfortunately, the incumbent Tory lost in Carleton, a riding he held for 20 years.
While disappointed the Conservatives didn't win, and concerned about a fourth consecutive Liberal term, Ezra is energized for the future, believing another election is likely within a year.
Charlie Kirk and Alex Jones interviewed the executive on the election results and what they mean for Canada.
Rebel News will continue to have a crucial role as an alternative media source, with last night’s election livestream reaching a million viewers, the largest ever.
Despite media opposition, the publication garnered nearly as many views and impressions as the CBC during the campaign.
Ezra remains determined to fight for freedom through journalism and legal means.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-04-29 21:09:59 -0400 FlagI’m surprised that the lying Liberals had so much support. Even so, a minority government won’t last. Sure the NDP will team up with the Liberals and maybe the Bloc, yet the Conservatives have more seats now from what I heard. Also, Liberal boomers ought to be ashamed of themselves. They’re doing all right but they have no compassion on teens, single moms, and other disadvantaged people here.
-
Graeme Langford commented 2025-04-29 20:31:26 -0400 FlagSorry Ezra. I don’t think Trump’s comments were offhand. I think he wanted Carney to win. He needs to get rid of millions of Biden migrants and it is much cheaper and easier to have them self-deport to Canada than deport them back to their own countries. Also, Carney’s plan to tax Carbon dioxide intensive industries will drive manufacturing to the States.
-
Crude Sausage commented 2025-04-29 20:16:02 -0400 FlagI agree, but the next four years aren’t likely to be any different than the last ten. It will be yet another Liberal + NDP marriage, and there is no hope that the latter will help to cause the government to fall. After all, the NDP is broke, so they are more than willing to play ball with the Liberals while they refill their coffers.
-
Nicola Timmerman commented 2025-04-29 20:13:10 -0400 FlagActually a Liberal Minority is the worst outcome as they will give away all sorts of things to the Bloc or the N.D.P.
-
Crude Sausage commented 2025-04-29 20:12:05 -0400 FlagCongratulations on your million views. Admittedly, I had you on but kept the television on too since I wanted the most up-to-date results and you guys tend to be somewhat slower. However, they were muted because I truly couldn’t care less what they have to say about the election.