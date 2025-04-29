Liberals win again... but awaken Conservative grassroots

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant offers his reflections on Canada’s federal election.

Despite polls suggesting a potential Conservative loss, the outcome wasn't the "worst" scenario of a Mark Carney majority.

Both the Conservative and Liberal Parties made gains, though a unified progressive vote gave Carney the edge.

Ezra feels "glass half full," noting Pierre Poilievre's potential. Unfortunately, the incumbent Tory lost in Carleton, a riding he held for 20 years.

While disappointed the Conservatives didn't win, and concerned about a fourth consecutive Liberal term, Ezra is energized for the future, believing another election is likely within a year.

Charlie Kirk and Alex Jones interviewed the executive on the election results and what they mean for Canada.

Rebel News will continue to have a crucial role as an alternative media source, with last night’s election livestream reaching a million viewers, the largest ever.

Despite media opposition, the publication garnered nearly as many views and impressions as the CBC during the campaign.

Ezra remains determined to fight for freedom through journalism and legal means.