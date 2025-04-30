Danielle Smith makes it easier to separate, following Liberal win

Will Alberta ditch Canada for greener pastures?

Ezra Levant
  |   April 30, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Tonight's focus is on Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith fighting back against Mark Carney's harmful economic agenda. First, a brief reflection on the recent election results.

While a "close second" feels like a loss, the Conservative Party's 41.3% was their highest since the 1980s, even with Pierre Poilievre losing his seat on account of demographic changes and mass migration. 

Despite some negativity from Ontario's provincial Conservatives, no federal Conservatives are calling for Poilievre's resignation. 

Polling data shows the Conservatives' election result matched their strong numbers from last spring and summer when Trudeau was in power, and Carney was less of a factor. 

The election outcome seems more attributable to the NDP and Green Party's decline benefiting the Liberals, potentially influenced by the "Trump factor." 

Despite the loss, the Conservative vote held steady compared to polls from a year ago.

GUEST: Keith Wilson, K.C. Alberta lawyer speaks on Alberta's new bill, making it easier for a separation referendum.

