Carney's 'virtual signal' on Palestine distracts from domestic issues

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra criticizes Prime Minister Mark Carney's unilateral decision to recognize an independent Palestine, questioning Canada's authority and Carney's understanding of the conflict.

Ezra argues this move—not campaigned on—validates terrorist groups like Hamas and the PLO, undermines Israel's right to self-defense, and obstructs U.S. peace efforts, particularly those of Donald Trump.

He suggests Carney's decision is driven by domestic politics and the influx of new immigrants with antisemitic views.

Ezra also provides necessary historical context, noting that calls for a Palestinian state only arose after Israel took control of Gaza and the West Bank in 1967.

He asserts that Palestinian leaders have consistently rejected peace offers and that the international community, especially Hamas, does not respect Canada's influence.

Ezra concludes that Carney's actions are a "virtue signal" to distract from domestic issues, similar to other Western leaders, and will ultimately fail, leaving Canada with no practical gain.