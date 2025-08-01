Carney's 'virtual signal' on Palestine distracts from domestic issues

Ezra says Carney's decision is driven by domestic politics and the influx of new immigrants with antisemitic views.

Ezra Levant
  |   August 01, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra criticizes Prime Minister Mark Carney's unilateral decision to recognize an independent Palestine, questioning Canada's authority and Carney's understanding of the conflict. 

Ezra argues this move—not campaigned on—validates terrorist groups like Hamas and the PLO, undermines Israel's right to self-defense, and obstructs U.S. peace efforts, particularly those of Donald Trump. 

He suggests Carney's decision is driven by domestic politics and the influx of new immigrants with antisemitic views. 

Ezra also provides necessary historical context, noting that calls for a Palestinian state only arose after Israel took control of Gaza and the West Bank in 1967. 

He asserts that Palestinian leaders have consistently rejected peace offers and that the international community, especially Hamas, does not respect Canada's influence. 

Ezra concludes that Carney's actions are a "virtue signal" to distract from domestic issues, similar to other Western leaders, and will ultimately fail, leaving Canada with no practical gain.

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

  • Matt Abrahams
    commented 2025-08-01 20:51:05 -0400 Flag
    “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse.”

    We are in big trouble.
  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-08-01 20:43:59 -0400 Flag
    That or making sure the ballot box is overrun with replacements for the boomers.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-08-01 20:37:26 -0400 Flag
    Marx Carnage is all about optics. He wants Islamist votes. It’s why I hate politicians.