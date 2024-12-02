Canadians push back Hamas mob, reassert law and order
This past weekend, Rebel News hit the streets of a Toronto neighbourhood to peacefully assert the Charter rights of all Canadians.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a huge victory for law and order in Canada as Rebel News supporters push back Toronto's pro-Hamas mob.
After the recent arrest of Rebel Commander, Ezra Levant, more than a hundred Canadians joined the publisher to take back our streets from Islamist sympathizers.
We feel good about what happened. Not just because we reclaimed the right to walk on the sidewalk, and none of us were arrested, but that the atrocious policing precedent set last week was undone.
🚨@EzraLevant and our Rebel friends successfully take back Toronto’s streets from terrorist thugs, standing up for Canadian patriots. pic.twitter.com/s1ENElOtpz— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2024
Before Levant's arrest by the Toronto Police for “inciting” a breach of the peace, the cop who arrested the publisher said his mere presence on the public sidewalk was illegal. They feared the pro-Hamas agitators might get violent if Levant remained in the area.
Levant was just one person, and they knew he wouldn’t get violent, unlike the pro-Hamas mob. Well that couldn’t stand. That’s not the law in Canada.
Mayor Olivia Chow acknowledges Rebel journalists' arrests, refuses to stand with Jewish residents— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 2, 2024
Chow stressed that as mayor, she has no authority over who the police choose to arrest.https://t.co/8SrhUaWbXb
This past weekend, Rebel hit the same streets to peacefully assert the Charter rights of all Canadians. If Canadians assemble, perhaps the police wouldn’t find arresting him the path of least resistance.
But for now, a huge win — for Rebel News, and for every Canadian that despises the past year of police allowing foreign gangs to run wild in our streets.
COMMENTS
-
Don Hrehirchek commented 2024-12-02 23:04:01 -0500 FlagLaws for thee ,but not for Me. That is the crux of the matter.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-02 21:06:15 -0500 FlagThis shows who’s wise and who’s otherwise. It also shows who’s the peaceful folks and who’s thuggish. And why isn’t wearing a mask at a protest considered a crime? Masked people have only one thing in mind at a protest and that’s causing trouble.