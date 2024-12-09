Syria's new leader served Al-Qaeda, ISIS, before toppling Assad regime
The U.S. diplomatic corps offered $10 million for the capture of Muhammad Al-Jawlani, a few years ago. Now Syria's new leader, are we suppose to take him seriously?
GUEST: Lindsay Shepherd on the release of her new children's book: A Day with Sir John A
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Syria's 50-year Assad regime has finally ended. Who will be left to pick up the pieces?
Who would have thank it? Bashar Assad crumbling before terrorist rebels in a matter of weeks. He's reportedly in Moscow seeking asylum, but there's been no verification of that claim as of writing.
It was incredible how quickly the end came. Of course, Assad was strengthened in power for years by Russia, which deployed its air power in Syria unopposed by the rebels.
Russia was able to hold them off for a time, often using Syria as a port for the naval vessels. Well, they pulled out in a hurry, taking their military equipment with them. At least they weren't foolish enough, like U.S. President Joe Biden, who left billions of dollars worth of equipment behind for Taliban terrorists.
And when we say terrorists, that's exactly what we mean.
We remain committed to bringing leading AQS figures in HTS to justice. #Syria pic.twitter.com/R8evqffWum— U.S. Embassy Syria (@USEmbassySyria) May 15, 2017
The new leader of Syria, Muhammad Al-Jawlani, previously served as a deputy for Al-Qaeda and ISIS, two Islamist terror groups. Born as Ahmed al-Sharaa, he uses the nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, after the Golan Heights, a mountain range between Syria, Lebanon and Israel which holds significant religious value.
The fact this terrorist named himself after those border mountains is somewhat disconcerting. It was along these contentious borders that Syria warred with Israel for six days in 1973.
Now, it appears that Al-Jawlani has bigger ambitions than just conquering and ruling Syria. Sometimes nothing happens for decades. And sometimes, decades happen in a matter of weeks - that's where we are right now.
Given the U.S. diplomatic corps offered $10 million for his capture, a few years ago, are we're suppose to suddenly take him seriously as a world leader?
Barry Desautels commented 2024-12-09 22:29:29 -0500 FlagThanks for having Lindsay Shepherd on. Someone who is proud of our history and tells the truth about it. I’m looking forward to reading her book.
Don Hrehirchek commented 2024-12-09 20:40:31 -0500 FlagBruce, correct It will be a long road, bumpy but not impossible to navigate.
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-09 20:33:23 -0500 FlagEzra is right about the Devilcrats trying to change things to make it hard for Trump after January 20th. But Trump is undermining the deep state too. So it will be interesting to learn what he’ll do about Iran’s terrorist leader. Trump doesn’t suffer fools at all, including dopey Trudeau. Let’s hope and pray that sane heads prevail and the Islamists take a severe beating.
Don Hrehirchek commented 2024-12-09 20:17:01 -0500 FlagWhat happens in Rome stays in Rome. That is their problem , not ours. We have to fight Our own government. Thanks at least We have not got to the stage of civil war. Yet.