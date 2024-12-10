Trudeau's Islamist agenda deliberately changed Canada
Aggressive Muslim activists take to the streets to pray -- not as a peaceful expression of faith, but to intimidate people who do not submit to their way of life.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a long form interview with columnist, Barbara Kay, on Montreal's Islamist culture shift.
The City of Montreal, home to a considerable Ashkenazi and Sephardic population, faces antisemitism unlike anything seen in decades. Canada's demographics were deliberately altered through a campaign of mass migration, courtesy of Trudeau.
Ottawa had an Islamic immigration strategy for political reasons as much as anything else -- there's there's no particular reason for it economically. Trudeau brought in a million Muslim migrants on his watch, offsetting the Jewish vote and then some.
"There was so many things about it [Montreal] that were safe and peaceful and happy, but that Montreal is gone forever, isn't it? It seems that it is," Kay told Rebel News.
Hamas supporters chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” as they get a police escort through a Jewish neighborhood in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. https://t.co/9Wj3bkgpLw pic.twitter.com/xreA1d5wYO— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 28, 2024
Recent testimony from Canada’s Jewish community showed widening divisions with Muslims and Arabs, who they say are responsible for “a crisis of Jew hatred in this country.”
According to Statistics Canada, Jews last year were the leading targets of police-reported hate crimes in the country despite accounting for less than one percent of the national population. Only 335,000 Jews live in Canada, in contrast to 1.8 million Muslims and 694,000 Arab Canadians.
Firebombing synagogues and invoking genocidal mania became commonplace after the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas terrorists, reported Blacklock’s. Among the 1,200 casualties included eight Canadians.
The cult of Islamic extremism is changing Canada in a rather alarming way.
Trudeau says having Liberal MPs form a pro-Hamas caucus within the party is a strength, because diversity is always a strength.https://t.co/Kx6xTwZfYw pic.twitter.com/UcSwAmY8Qe— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 25, 2024
Aggressive Muslim activists take to the streets to pray -- not as a peaceful expression of faith, but to intimidate people who do not submit to their way of life. It's a profound political message to dominate Canada's public spaces, as if to say 'our religion is going to triumph in this country.'
We do not see Christians, Jews, Hindus or Sikhs praying in the streets. Nobody prays in the streets.
The public forum is for everybody to enjoy and everybody to meet and greet one another. It's not for one group to start chanting prayers, while everyone else tip toes around them.
Our streets are no longer a public forum. Radical activists have turned the public space into a prayer space, just for Muslims. And their prayers are often tinged with political ideology.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-10 20:56:47 -0500Trudeau has that little brother mentality. He admires powerful dictators and revolutionaries. But his attempts to emulate them flop because he lacks the understanding of how the world works. He’s a believer in John Lennon’s “Imagine” world. Get rid of God and tradition and utopia will spring forth is what he supposes.