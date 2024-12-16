With Freeland gone, Trudeau is more dangerous than ever

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Chrystia Freeland drops a bomb on Justin Trudeau — criticizing him and resigning on the same day. What's next?

Up until this point, Freeland has been the essential deputy for Trudeau's entire tenure, as both deputy prime minister and finance minister.

To have been the essential loyalist for so long and then quit out of the blue was a stroke of genius. It threw Trudeau's government in disarray, and revealed the prime minister has no intention of balancing the budget.

A $62-billion deficit this fiscal year is a far cry from the projected $40-billion deficit outlined in Budget 2024. Unreal.

BREAKING: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned from the federal Cabinet after being removed as Finance Minister by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.



MORE: https://t.co/KwvsjomsKf pic.twitter.com/Whjfgm2zPd — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2024

Addressing the elephant in the room, we don't think Trudeau has a hairball's chance of winning the next election. It's very unlikely, given the influx of cabinet shuffles and 23 Liberal MPs who want him gone.

That said, Trudeau will not give up easily. He will not bend to pressure. Matter of fact, he doesn't actually care what his caucus thinks.

Trudeau looks at his MPs as people he gave bonuses and benefits to — even Chrystia Freeland. All these people would be no name nobody's if he did not give them a platform.

He would look at an dissident MP and say: 'How dare you? I gave you everything and now you turn against me. You don't deserve me.' Trudeau has maintained that kind of aloofness and contempt since his first days as prime minister.