With Freeland gone, Trudeau is more dangerous than ever
Trudeau will not give up easily. He will not bend to pressure. Matter of fact, he doesn't actually care what you think.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Chrystia Freeland drops a bomb on Justin Trudeau — criticizing him and resigning on the same day. What's next?
Up until this point, Freeland has been the essential deputy for Trudeau's entire tenure, as both deputy prime minister and finance minister.
To have been the essential loyalist for so long and then quit out of the blue was a stroke of genius. It threw Trudeau's government in disarray, and revealed the prime minister has no intention of balancing the budget.
A $62-billion deficit this fiscal year is a far cry from the projected $40-billion deficit outlined in Budget 2024. Unreal.
BREAKING: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned from the federal Cabinet after being removed as Finance Minister by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2024
MORE: https://t.co/KwvsjomsKf pic.twitter.com/Whjfgm2zPd
Addressing the elephant in the room, we don't think Trudeau has a hairball's chance of winning the next election. It's very unlikely, given the influx of cabinet shuffles and 23 Liberal MPs who want him gone.
That said, Trudeau will not give up easily. He will not bend to pressure. Matter of fact, he doesn't actually care what his caucus thinks.
Trudeau looks at his MPs as people he gave bonuses and benefits to — even Chrystia Freeland. All these people would be no name nobody's if he did not give them a platform.
He would look at an dissident MP and say: 'How dare you? I gave you everything and now you turn against me. You don't deserve me.' Trudeau has maintained that kind of aloofness and contempt since his first days as prime minister.
Brian Craig commented 2024-12-16 22:20:03 -0500 FlagSad days for Canada. Trudeau being the narcissist that he is will destroy Canada with the help of Singh. We need an election now. I here all this social media calling for Trudeau to resign. Resignation is not the answer. We Canadians need an immediate election to eject the Liberals and NDP out of government.
Victor Farrell commented 2024-12-16 21:36:44 -0500HOW DID THIS ALL HAPPEN!!!!! Trudeau is an globalist plant!!! So is Freeland!! Funny her family name!!!?? “Freeland”. We will have a hell of a time getting back our country. However We Must Try Hard.
Maria Haarsma commented 2024-12-16 21:18:19 -0500 FlagTo be fired over Zoom apparently….now that is Karma.
Susan Ashbrook commented 2024-12-16 21:00:04 -0500 FlagFrançis Drouin is my MP and I’m glad that he’s not running again. Never did anything for his constituents. In his death throws as an MP I’m delighted that he says Trudeau’s gotta go! Best thing he’s ever done as my MP!
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-16 20:27:22 -0500 FlagEzra is right about Trudeau. He’s so proud that it’s blinded him to reality. The little prince never had people opposing his will before. And we saw how he reacted when we, the voters, rose up in February of 2022. Like Adolf Hitler, he’ll cling to power as long as he possibly can. Trudeau might even use the tariff crisis as a reason to suspend civil rights again and enact the Emergencies Act.