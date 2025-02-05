Donald Trump has stress tested Canada — and we failed

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Canada’s smugness has left us weaker, poorer and irrelevant.

Donald Trump has been back in office for only a couple of months and already, his presence is exposing Canada’s weaknesses on the global stage. From military neglect to economic fragility and border security failures, Trudeau’s Canada looks more like a second-rate bystander than a serious player in world affairs.

It’s not surprising that Trump’s first world leader meeting was with Benjamin Netanyahu. He’s prioritizing the Middle East, tackling peace negotiations and security concerns head-on. Canada? Nowhere in sight.

"We’ll own it."



President Donald Trump announces that the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister benjamin Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/4qJYUet7cz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 5, 2025

Canada has historically been a middle power — never a superpower, but still respected in international circles. That’s no longer the case. Under Trudeau, we have become diplomatically irrelevant. While Trump is reshaping global politics, renegotiating trade deals and restructuring America’s foreign aid priorities, Canada is stuck in its own bubble, convinced of its moral superiority while failing at basic governance.

Take our military. We contribute next to nothing to NATO and our Air Force is still flying 1980s-era jets. We don’t even have the operational capacity to host international training exercises like we used to. Trump has repeatedly called out NATO countries for not pulling their weight. Canada is a prime offender. Our government loves to grandstand about global issues but refuses to make meaningful investments in defence.

One of Trump’s biggest priorities has been border security. His administration has made mass deportations a focus, sending illegal migrants back in military planes. Canada, meanwhile, is welcoming migrants from Gaza — a move that has raised concerns in the U.S. Given that the number of terrorist suspects crossing from Canada into America has been rising, it's no wonder lawmakers like Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio are sounding the alarm.

I think this is what Donald Trump was talking about, when he said Canada has to secure the border.



Trudeau has a deliberate political strategy of bringing in hundreds of thousands of Islamists through mass migration. That includes thousands from Gaza itself. https://t.co/DMX4Dhu1rE — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 5, 2025

When was the last time Canada deported a terrorist? When was the last time we even seriously prosecuted one? Our open borders aren’t just a risk to us; they’re a security concern for the U.S. And Trump knows it.

Trump, always the dealmaker, is exposing these flaws. While he slashes wasteful government spending through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, Trudeau’s government continues to funnel billions into dubious foreign aid projects and subsidized woke initiatives.

Despite all of this, Canadians remain convinced that we are morally superior to Americans. We sneer at their political debates, mock their economic struggles, and pat ourselves on the back for our so-called progressive policies. The problem? None of it translates into real-world success. Our economy is shrinking. Our military is a joke. Our borders are weak.

It’s time for Canada to stop coasting on past reputations and start acting like a nation that deserves to be taken seriously. Trump may not be our leader, but his policies are exposing our failures. The question is: will we finally do something about it?