Young Canadians want out... and it's all Trudeau's fault

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano, Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, discuses the undemocratic capital gains tax and Mark Carney's flip flop on the carbon tax.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, we're not sure if the U.S. would want all of Canada to join but would they take Alberta?

A recent Ipsos poll says 43% of Canadians age 18-34 would become American citizens in a heartbeat. Tensions have only gotten hotter since the data was collected mere days ago.

On Wednesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith refused a collaborative approach on Trump’s tariff war after Ottawa threatened retaliatory tariffs on western energy exports. “His [Trudeau’s] dad crushed the lives of thousands in our province … we won’t let his son do it to our people again. Never,” she said on social media today.

Trudeau really isn’t good at dealing with strong women who disagree with him, is he? We’ll know on Monday if Trump carries through on his threat, and whether or not Trudeau sanctions Alberta "for the good of the country."



Prime Minister Trudeau takes aim at Alberta Premier Smith:



"Yes, premiers should be advocating for their own industries, their own communities, but they should also put their country first as every single Premier except Danielle Smith did." pic.twitter.com/CDQbMoTiPy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 16, 2025

Trump threatened tariffs last November 25, now almost half of young Canadians want to join the U.S. "That’s all it took?" posed Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant. "No campaign, no political party, no referendum, no advertising. That’s pretty much the starting point? Wow."

"And that’s on Trudeau," he said, pointing to his incompetence on the border and lack of fealty towards his countrymen. "He’s been in office for nine years. Nine years of Trudeau, nine years of woke."

Young people don’t feel the connection to Canada—but obviously they want the connection to something, something proud and hopeful and prosperous.

"Imagine how broken Canada has to be when just a few tweets by Trump is enough to make half of young men say, sure, we’re ready to join," said Levant, who notes Trudeau's threat of retaliatory tariffs are tone deaf. All this could have been avoided had Trudeau sealed our border.

We're going to be meeting up with the premier of Alberta on Sunday in Washington—we’ll let you know what she has to say.