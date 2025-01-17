Young Canadians want out... and it's all Trudeau's fault

Since Trump threatened tariffs, nearly half of young Canadians polled would join the U.S. in a heartbeat.

Ezra Levant
  January 17, 2025   |   News Analysis

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano, Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, discuses the undemocratic capital gains tax and Mark Carney's flip flop on the carbon tax.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, we're not sure if the U.S. would want all of Canada to join but would they take Alberta?

A recent Ipsos poll says 43% of Canadians age 18-34 would become American citizens in a heartbeat. Tensions have only gotten hotter since the data was collected mere days ago.

On Wednesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith refused a collaborative approach on Trump’s tariff war after Ottawa threatened retaliatory tariffs on western energy exports. “His [Trudeau’s] dad crushed the lives of thousands in our province … we won’t let his son do it to our people again. Never,” she said on social media today.

Trudeau really isn’t good at dealing with strong women who disagree with him, is he? We’ll know on Monday if Trump carries through on his threat, and whether or not Trudeau sanctions Alberta "for the good of the country." 

Trump threatened tariffs last November 25, now almost half of young Canadians want to join the U.S. "That’s all it took?" posed Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant. "No campaign, no political party, no referendum, no advertising. That’s pretty much the starting point? Wow."

"And that’s on Trudeau," he said, pointing to his incompetence on the border and lack of fealty towards his countrymen. "He’s been in office for nine years. Nine years of Trudeau, nine years of woke."

Young people don’t feel the connection to Canada—but obviously they want the connection to something, something proud and hopeful and prosperous. 

"Imagine how broken Canada has to be when just a few tweets by Trump is enough to make half of young men say, sure, we’re ready to join," said Levant, who notes Trudeau's threat of retaliatory tariffs are tone deaf. All this could have been avoided had Trudeau sealed our border.

We're going to be meeting up with the premier of Alberta on Sunday in Washington—we’ll let you know what she has to say.

COMMENTS

Showing 8 Comments

  • David Heinze
    commented 2025-01-17 23:43:07 -0500 Flag
    Here’s a comment of mine from X in response to JT’s plan.

    OR, you could work with the U.S. to take proper control of our borders stopping illegal flow of drugs, guns & people in both directions. Just think, if we stopped the flow of illegal guns used by criminals instead of stealing from legal firearms owners.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-01-17 23:40:26 -0500 Flag
    During the 1980s, I lost several years of earnings due to unemployment. (Thanks, for nothing PET and Mulroney.) I’m now a senior citizen and I’d like to spend the rest of my life living comfortably and free.
  • David Heinze
    commented 2025-01-17 23:39:00 -0500 Flag
    In the end the Trudeau approach will hurt all of Canada while the Smith approach would benefit us all by improving our borders and our relationship with our neighbor which is all that Trump really wants.
  • David Heinze
    commented 2025-01-17 23:34:46 -0500 Flag
    Aren’t retaitory tarrifs ones that are put on items imported into your country from the other country? If JT & his clowns want to put a 25% tarrif on oil and gas imported from the U.S., or all imported oil and gas, I would say go for it. I can’t wait to watch Ford start screaming when Ontario’s cost of energy jumps. But hey, we’re all in this together, right.
  • Naida Traviza
    commented 2025-01-17 22:03:02 -0500 Flag
    Bruce I’m a Senior living in Ontario and I am in agreement with you and all. you’ve written.
  • Don Hrehirchek
    commented 2025-01-17 21:08:56 -0500 Flag
    To bad about all those wanna be Americans. That would be Your choice, but it is not mine .So please do not take Me with You. I can concur with Bruce A. on many points . He has aright, that is so far to state His opinions . As I to have the same right. Can there be a balance. I do not know. But I think We have to wait for Mr. T and His inauguration. And then vote out the lieberals.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-17 20:54:38 -0500 Flag
    I’m a senior but if offered American citizenship and on-par dollar for dollar, I’d accept it in a flash. I’m tired of Alberta being the cow that eats the grain and Ontario doing the milking. I’m tired of socialism and how Ontario and Quebec decides who becomes prime minister. And I’m especially fed up with having French on everything. I suppose I’ll get flack for writing that.
  • David Lewis
    commented 2025-01-17 20:21:29 -0500 Flag
    Just want to barf every time I hear his voice or see his face.
    He just needs to pack up all the cash that he has stolen from us and just go away!