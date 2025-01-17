DANIELLE SMITH: We won’t ‘sell out’ Albertans to another Trudeau export tax

Premier Danielle Smith ignored pushback from her fellow premiers and outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who lauded a “Team Canada approach” on export tariffs earlier this week.

“We will be there to respond strongly, to fight for Canada, and to do it in a united way that makes sure that it’s fair across all industries, across all regions,” Trudeau told reporters yesterday.

Smith rejected export tariffs outright, citing catastrophic damage that would cripple local industries. A similar tax in the 1980s sent Alberta into a multi-year recession.

“We will take whatever actions are needed to protect the livelihoods of Albertans from such destructive federal policies,” she clarified.

Trudeau reiterates that "everything is on the table" for retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. if Trump moves forward with implementing a 25% tariff on Canadian goods.



This is despite Premier @ABDanielleSmith calling out the Liberals for suggesting Alberta's energy exports could… pic.twitter.com/VO3uTQTjoj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 17, 2025

On Wednesday, Smith refused a collaborative approach to Trump’s tariff war after Ottawa threatened retaliatory tariffs on Alberta’s energy exports.

“His [Trudeau’s] dad crushed the lives of thousands in our province … we won’t let his son do it to our people again. Never,” she said two days later.

Unemployment quadrupled from 3.7% to 12.4% in the 1980s, with thousands losing their jobs and tens of thousands more leaving the province. It cost Alberta over $100 billion, claimed Smith.

“Our government is not going to sell out Albertans to another Trudeau export tax on energy,” she said.

Premier Ford, donning a "Canada is not for sale" hat, calls on Canadians to unite in response to Trump's threat to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods as early as next week.



"We need to unite, we cannot let President Trump divide us," he says. pic.twitter.com/MCMvLYCv5f — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 15, 2025

While the prime minister did not blame the premier for defending Alberta, her colleagues were less diplomatic.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford claimed Smith was playing into Trump’s hands, while Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said she would “have to explain her position.”

“It’s the oldest negotiation tactic in the world—divide and conquer—so I don’t think we should play into that strategy,” Houston said Thursday. “As a country, we should stay unified.”

In a virtual meeting Wednesday, Smith made it clear she would take “whatever actions are needed to protect the livelihoods of Albertans from destructive federal policies.”

“Until these threats cease, Alberta will not be able to fully support the federal government’s plan in dealing with the threatened tariffs,” she said.

BREAKING: Alberta FLIPS OFF Trudeau over threat of export tariffs



‘Alberta will simply not agree to export tariffs on our energy or other products, nor do we support a ban on exports of these same products,’ says Premier Danielle Smith.https://t.co/DVH2RZUNa5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 15, 2025

Smith, who will attend Trump’s inauguration next Monday, will be returning to the United States several times over the coming months to advocate for a return to normalcy.

She also implored the country to commence multiple infrastructure projects that bring Canada’s natural resources to global markets.

“Immediately start construction on the Northern Gateway [and] Energy East pipelines to diversify our customer base to Europe, Asia and our own country,” reads a social media post.

“Tell Germany, Japan and the rest of the world that there is, in fact, a ‘business case’ for Canadian oil and gas to be sold to them,” it reads.

Poilievre demands Trudeau call an immediate election so Canadians can decide how the country should to Donald Trump's continuing talk of imposing tariffs or even annexing Canada.



"We need certainty now, we cannot wait." pic.twitter.com/HFoqyG7oMQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 9, 2025

Trump earlier threatened a 25% tariff on all Canadian exports—including Alberta energy—over its porous borders, which could enter into effect next Monday. It's been suggested that these tariffs are part of a larger strategy to annex Canada through “economic force.”

Premier Smith, meanwhile, urged Canadians to use this tariff threat as an “opportunity to correct the misguided direction of this country.”

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters at a separate press conference that he would not pit one province against the others despite ongoing hostilities from the incoming Trump administration.

“I’m also going to unite our country,” he said. “I know the Liberals want to win elections by dividing Canadians from one province to another."

“Protect your jurisdiction, but the country comes first,” Trudeau claimed. “Canada is a priority, and I don't believe in jeopardizing one sector or another.”