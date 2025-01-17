DANIELLE SMITH: We won’t ‘sell out’ Albertans to another Trudeau export tax

"His [Trudeau’s] dad crushed the lives of thousands in our province … we won’t let his son do it to our people again. Never," says Premier Danielle Smith.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   January 17, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Premier Danielle Smith ignored pushback from her fellow premiers and outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who lauded a “Team Canada approach” on export tariffs earlier this week.

“We will be there to respond strongly, to fight for Canada, and to do it in a united way that makes sure that it’s fair across all industries, across all regions,” Trudeau told reporters yesterday.

Smith rejected export tariffs outright, citing catastrophic damage that would cripple local industries. A similar tax in the 1980s sent Alberta into a multi-year recession.

“We will take whatever actions are needed to protect the livelihoods of Albertans from such destructive federal policies,” she clarified.

On Wednesday, Smith refused a collaborative approach to Trump’s tariff war after Ottawa threatened retaliatory tariffs on Alberta’s energy exports.

Unemployment quadrupled from 3.7% to 12.4% in the 1980s, with thousands losing their jobs and tens of thousands more leaving the province. It cost Alberta over $100 billion, claimed Smith.

“Our government is not going to sell out Albertans to another Trudeau export tax on energy,” she said. 

While the prime minister did not blame the premier for defending Alberta, her colleagues were less diplomatic.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford claimed Smith was playing into Trump’s hands, while Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said she would “have to explain her position.”

“It’s the oldest negotiation tactic in the world—divide and conquer—so I don’t think we should play into that strategy,” Houston said Thursday. “As a country, we should stay unified.”

In a virtual meeting Wednesday, Smith made it clear she would take “whatever actions are needed to protect the livelihoods of Albertans from destructive federal policies.”

“Until these threats cease, Alberta will not be able to fully support the federal government’s plan in dealing with the threatened tariffs,” she said.

Smith, who will attend Trump’s inauguration next Monday, will be returning to the United States several times over the coming months to advocate for a return to normalcy.

She also implored the country to commence multiple infrastructure projects that bring Canada’s natural resources to global markets.

“Immediately start construction on the Northern Gateway [and] Energy East pipelines to diversify our customer base to Europe, Asia and our own country,” reads a social media post.

“Tell Germany, Japan and the rest of the world that there is, in fact, a ‘business case’ for Canadian oil and gas to be sold to them,” it reads.

Trump earlier threatened a 25% tariff on all Canadian exports—including Alberta energy—over its porous borders, which could enter into effect next Monday. It's been suggested that these tariffs are part of a larger strategy to annex Canada through “economic force.”

Premier Smith, meanwhile, urged Canadians to use this tariff threat as an “opportunity to correct the misguided direction of this country.” 

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters at a separate press conference that he would not pit one province against the others despite ongoing hostilities from the incoming Trump administration.

“I’m also going to unite our country,” he said. “I know the Liberals want to win elections by dividing Canadians from one province to another."

“Protect your jurisdiction, but the country comes first,” Trudeau claimed. “Canada is a priority, and I don't believe in jeopardizing one sector or another.”

