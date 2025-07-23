Ezra recaps Tamara Lich's explosive sentencing hearing

No mischief case on peaceful protest compares across Canada's vast history.

Ezra Levant
  |   July 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   6 Comments

Outrageous. Unprecedented. Clearly, this is political vengeance against freedom activists who embarrassed the government — not about the law.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from the front row of the Ottawa courthouse, where prosecutors demanded an unprecedented 7-year sentence for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich (and 8 years for Chris Barber).

No mischief case for peaceful protesters compares; even Canada's worst political "mischief" — the G20 riots, pure terrorism — falls short.

Ezra breaks down the absurdity of this show trial and shares exclusive interviews with The Democracy Fund’s Mark Joseph and Rebel’s Alexa Lavoie, who got some eye-popping takes about the case from Ottawa locals.

He'll also highlight the blatant lies told in court by Crown prosecutors and showcase the Rebel News billboard truck circling Parliament Hill.

Don’t miss this explosive courtroom recap and the fight to protect peaceful dissent in Canada.

Please help me pay for Tamara Lich’s bodyguard!

Tamara Lich is back in Ottawa this week for her sentencing hearing, but she doesn’t have a bodyguard — so Rebel News is stepping in to help. The courthouse area is swarming with aggressive, unhinged activists, some linked to Antifa and Hamas, and we need to keep Tamara safe. She’s already spent 49 days in jail, lost her job, and endured a show trial. The least we can do is cover her security and travel costs. Please chip in a donation right here to show Tamara how much we care about her!

