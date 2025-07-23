Ezra recaps Tamara Lich's explosive sentencing hearing
No mischief case on peaceful protest compares across Canada's vast history.
Outrageous. Unprecedented. Clearly, this is political vengeance against freedom activists who embarrassed the government — not about the law.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from the front row of the Ottawa courthouse, where prosecutors demanded an unprecedented 7-year sentence for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich (and 8 years for Chris Barber).
No mischief case for peaceful protesters compares; even Canada's worst political "mischief" — the G20 riots, pure terrorism — falls short.
Ezra breaks down the absurdity of this show trial and shares exclusive interviews with The Democracy Fund’s Mark Joseph and Rebel’s Alexa Lavoie, who got some eye-popping takes about the case from Ottawa locals.
He'll also highlight the blatant lies told in court by Crown prosecutors and showcase the Rebel News billboard truck circling Parliament Hill.
Don’t miss this explosive courtroom recap and the fight to protect peaceful dissent in Canada.
COMMENTS
Duane Pedersen commented 2025-07-23 23:13:08 -0400 FlagYou people in Ontario disgust me you idiots allow homas protest for over a year Ontario people who said they should go to jail for life are disgusting human beings no wonder we in the west want nothing more to do with your Tyrant province
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-07-23 21:35:06 -0400 FlagMost of the detractors probably don’t know any truckers, never worked with them, and probably consider them to be “deplorables” with “unacceptable views”.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-23 21:30:14 -0400 FlagThose two Ottawashed citizens are proof of how legacy media propagandizes. Notice the definite statements rather than saying this or that might be true. No, they believe the TV and recite every lie it tells them as if it were gospel.
Allan Young commented 2025-07-23 21:21:10 -0400 FlagEzra what a good spot on talk there in Red Deer. You are more in touch with many of of Westerner’s not just Albertan’s. You are in play at a pivotal time in this Country. Thank You
Jane Vandervliet commented 2025-07-23 20:50:41 -0400 FlagThe vindictive responses to Alexa’s questions are telling. The brainwashing by the main stream media is complete. How can anyone deny that the trucker protests brought the various governments to their senses so that they soon ended all the extreme pandemic restrictions on Canadians?
And the $300 million lawsuit against the convoy participants is just an entitled government town having a hissy fit over a little inconvenience. They do not think about the damage done to small businesses during the extremely long lockdowns while big businesses stayed open and got even richer than before. They should be ashamed!
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-07-23 20:20:13 -0400 FlagThree hunters come out of the wilderness, each with a kill.
The Mafia enforcer has a powerful lion; the Hell’s Angel has a swift leopard; the uniformed cop has a crippled otter.
Which hunters are you for?