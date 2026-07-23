Our women’s rights billboard truck triggered a 'hate crime' investigation

A complaint over our Rebel News billboard truck’s message defending women’s rights brought multiple police officers to the scene as they investigated whether the message constituted a hate crime.

Ezra Levant
  |   July 23, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   5 Comments

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: police investigate our billboard truck over a hate crime complaint after it displayed a message defending women’s rights.

When a political message on a billboard truck is enough to trigger a hate-crime investigation, it raises serious questions about where public debate is heading.

In downtown Toronto, our Rebel News billboard truck carrying a message from the Canadian Women's Sex-Based Rights (caWsbar) became the subject of a police investigation after a passerby complained about the advertisement.

The message was simple: women and girls deserve safety on the field, privacy and dignity in the locker room, and fairness on the podium.

The truck had been driving around Toronto for days, including during a busy downtown soccer event where the message was widely seen by passersby. But after driver Mark parked legally near St. Clair Avenue and briefly stepped away, everything changed.

BREAKING: Police stop Rebel billboard truck, investigating alleged 'hate crime'

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Toronto police stopped the Rebel News billboard truck after receiving a hate crime complaint related to a sponsored ad from Canadian Women's Sex-Based Rights, an organization that advocates for women's safety, privacy and fairness in sport.

When he returned and attempted to leave, an officer approached and told him the truck had to remain in place because it was being investigated for a hate crime.

Mark had not been parked illegally. He had not been accused of causing any disturbance. He was not asked for his licence or ID. He was simply told police needed to investigate a complaint about the message displayed on the truck.

A second and then third police vehicle arrived as officers dealt with the complainant, who had objected to the advertisement and claimed he felt “unsafe.”

When Rebel News reporters arrived and began filming, the complainant turned his camera toward them, questioned why they were recording him, and again told police he felt unsafe. Officers ultimately confirmed the journalists had every right to film in public.

After speaking with the complainant, police determined the billboard was a political statement, not a hate crime. No charges were laid, no ticket was issued, and Mark was allowed to drive away.

That is the real story: not just the complaint, but how quickly a political disagreement escalated into a police response.

The officers ultimately handled the situation properly. But the fact that a message about women’s safety and fairness was enough for someone to call police and trigger a hate-crime investigation should concern anyone who values free expression.

The truck will keep rolling. In fact, we will keep it on the road even longer as a reminder that free speech cannot depend on whether everyone agrees with the message.

HIRE THE TRUCK!

The Rebel News truck is available to rent for advocacy campaigns or for commercial advertising campaigns! We will work with you to develop a campaign plan including video content for the truck.

Hire the Truck!

Click here and fill out the form to hire the Rebel Truck to promote your message or advertising campaign!

HIRE THE TRUCK!

🚨 Please donate here to Save the Truck!

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Keeping the Rebel News digital billboard truck on the road isn’t cheap. From fuel and maintenance to paying our driver and the advanced security system, the costs quickly add up. After last year’s attack by radical protestors, we upgraded the truck with reinforced windows and 24/7 video surveillance to keep the truck and our team safe. These protective measures, along with regular operating expenses, run into the tens of thousands. So if you support free speech and want to help keep our truck in the fight against censorship, please chip in today. Every dollar helps. (Thank you!)

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COMMENTS

Showing 5 Comments

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  • Tom Mcilravey
    commented 2026-07-23 23:15:41 -0400 Flag
    Who is the Asian complainer? Who does he work for? A truly pathetic person. So wonder Jordan Peterson left our country. Great ad on the truck Rebel News.
  • Paul Scofield
    commented 2026-07-23 22:00:26 -0400 Flag
    What a wuss. Must not have had enough attention from mommy, never a date with a girl/woman, or too much getting his backside kicked in school growing up. Thought maybe he would pull an Eby and break down, sob and blame Trump. Perfect Toronto voter.
  • Matt Abrahams
    commented 2026-07-23 21:28:15 -0400 Flag
    He claims to feel unsafe, yet he remains among the men who supposedly make him feel unsafe. That logic does not compute.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-07-23 21:04:08 -0400 Flag
    What a wimp! What possible harm could two peaceful men and a truck do? I think he was just trying to get Rebel in trouble. I hope this pathetic soul changes his ways and becomes a REAL man.
  • john morissette
    commented 2026-07-23 20:43:31 -0400 Flag
    The Rebel news billboard truck being held-up by a pint sized baffoon …i need more beer loll.