Ottawa persecutes Christian rocker, celebrates Irish Hamas apologists

Tonight, on the Ezra Levant Show, a U.S. Christian worship band was cancelled from playing in a Canadian national park, while an Irish band supporting terrorism is being welcomed.

U.S. pastor Sean Feucht, known for musical outdoor church services, had his permit revoked by Parks Canada, a government agency. Parks Canada cited "safety issues" due to his traditional values, which the RCMP considers a sign of criminality.

This is seen as a pretense, similar to how "safety" was used during the pandemic and the French Revolution's "Reign of Terror."

Feucht, a peaceful pastor, is being de-platformed because of his association with Donald Trump, labeled a "MAGA activist" by the state broadcaster.

In contrast, the Irish band Kneecap, named after an IRA torture tactic, is fully endorsed by the Canadian government. They promote terrorism by displaying terrorist flags, chanting "death to MPs," and sharing images of their member reading Hamas manuals.

While Hungary banned them for promoting "filth," Canada welcomes them. This aligns with Canada's Public Safety Minister, who has past affiliations with terrorist groups like the Tamil Tigers and has previously worked to bring terrorists into Canada.

Ezra notes that while he believes in free speech, even for "idiots," Canada can bar foreigners for any reason and questions why Hamas supporters are being welcomed.

Ezra plans to travel to the UK to observe protests and connect with Jack Hatfield, seeking to understand the nature of pro-migrant demonstrations.

He concludes by promoting a petition for Sean Feucht's civil rights.