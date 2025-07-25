Ottawa persecutes Christian rocker, celebrates Irish Hamas apologists

Sean Feucht, known for musical outdoor church services, had permits revoked in Canada over his traditional values.

Ezra Levant
  |   July 25, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

Tonight, on the Ezra Levant Show, a U.S. Christian worship band was cancelled from playing in a Canadian national park, while an Irish band supporting terrorism is being welcomed. 

U.S. pastor Sean Feucht, known for musical outdoor church services, had his permit revoked by Parks Canada, a government agency. Parks Canada cited "safety issues" due to his traditional values, which the RCMP considers a sign of criminality.

This is seen as a pretense, similar to how "safety" was used during the pandemic and the French Revolution's "Reign of Terror." 

Feucht, a peaceful pastor, is being de-platformed because of his association with Donald Trump, labeled a "MAGA activist" by the state broadcaster.

In contrast, the Irish band Kneecap, named after an IRA torture tactic, is fully endorsed by the Canadian government. They promote terrorism by displaying terrorist flags, chanting "death to MPs," and sharing images of their member reading Hamas manuals. 

While Hungary banned them for promoting "filth," Canada welcomes them. This aligns with Canada's Public Safety Minister, who has past affiliations with terrorist groups like the Tamil Tigers and has previously worked to bring terrorists into Canada. 

Ezra notes that while he believes in free speech, even for "idiots," Canada can bar foreigners for any reason and questions why Hamas supporters are being welcomed. 

Ezra plans to travel to the UK to observe protests and connect with Jack Hatfield, seeking to understand the nature of pro-migrant demonstrations. 

He concludes by promoting a petition for Sean Feucht's civil rights.

LET US WORSHIP

Christian worship leader Sean Feucht is being shut down in Canada — six peaceful worship events cancelled simply for praising God in public. While pro-Hamas mobs are welcomed, public Christian faith is under attack. Stand with Sean to defend freedom of worship, expression, and assembly for all Canadians.

  • Colin Cramton
    commented 2025-07-26 10:43:54 -0400 Flag
    It’s better to be “Far-right” than far wrong.
  • Peter Wrenshall
    commented 2025-07-25 21:46:56 -0400
    As if any more proof is needed, this outrage demonstrates that in Canada, guarantees of freedom of expression, speech and worship supposedly enshrined in the Charter of Rights, are as worthless as the old Soviet constitution.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-25 20:52:49 -0400 Flag
    It’s a matter of world view. Leftists hate Christianity because of its emphasis on truth and absolute standards. Leftists want to make up their own rules. So they hate Christianity and want to stamp it out.