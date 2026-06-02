More committees won’t solve Canada’s antisemitism crisis, despite what Mark Carney wants you to believe

Mark Carney finally acknowledges the antisemitism crisis facing Jewish Canadians, but his big solution is more bureaucracy rather than real protection and enforcement.

Ezra Levant
  |   June 02, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on the Ezra Levant Show: Prime Minister Mark Carney has finally admitted what Jewish Canadians have been screaming for months. Canada is in the middle of a full-blown antisemitism crisis. Then, in the very next breath, he announced another useless committee. We’ll also catch up with JCCF lawyer James Manson, who just testified with Lisa Bildy and Mark Joseph on the serious free speech dangers in Carney’s Bill C-9.

In a tightly scripted, carefully stage-managed speech at a synagogue on Monday, Carney finally said the quiet part out loud. "Across our country," Carney said, "antisemitism has surged to levels not seen in the post-war period." He admitted Jews make up just one per cent of the population yet face more than two-thirds of all religion-motivated hate crimes. 

For a moment, it sounded like a Prime Minister preparing to act. Carney painted a grim picture of a country where Jewish schools are shot at, synagogues are firebombed, and Jewish students are driven from campus.

Then reality set in. The speech wasn't broadcast live in full, wasn't delivered in Parliament, and wasn't open to media scrutiny. Reporters, including Rebel News, were locked out while a hand-picked audience watched another carefully managed Liberal production.

The 5 biggest problems with Mark Carney's antisemitism stunt

meta-img

The biggest problem with Mark Carney's antisemitism plan isn't what he announced — it's who he put in charge of it.

Instead of stronger enforcement, tougher prosecutions, or naming who is responsible, Carney delivered bureaucracy. He bragged about six new pieces of legislation, including Bill C-9. But Canada already has laws against violence, vandalism, trespassing, stalking, harassment, threats, intimidation, and disturbing religious worship. The problem has never been a lack of laws. It is a total lack of enforcement.

Jewish leaders have begged for protection. Police say they are stretched to breaking point. Municipalities are pleading for help. Yet Ottawa’s response is not decisive action, but more committees, more consultations, and more bureaucracy, despite already having the powers needed to act.

Which brings us to Carney’s big announcement: a new Ministerial Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion, chaired by none other than Marc Miller. Yes, that Marc Miller. The same minister whose government got tangled in the Laith Marouf scandal, handing public money to a vicious antisemite.

Even though the speech was framed around antisemitism, this council’s mandate is far broader: fighting racism and hate in all their forms. Not antisemitism specifically. Everything. So a crisis hitting one community gets buried in the usual progressive laundry list of grievances.

Mark Carney outlined four priorities: reassess the drivers, coordinate responses, improve research and data collection, and measure outcomes. In other words: study, coordinate, research, and evaluate. After bullets, firebombs, and campus intimidation, the government’s answer is more paperwork.

The composition is even more revealing. Just one Jewish Liberal voice, Senator Marc Gold, stacked alongside figures like former cabinet minister Omar Alghabra and lawyer Avnish Nanda, who has defended pro-Palestinian campus encampments. If this is truly an emergency, why build a panel designed to balance political interests instead of laser-focusing on protecting Jewish Canadians?

Most telling of all: Carney condemned antisemitism repeatedly but refused to name the source. He never identified the radical ideological movements, the university encampments, the street protests, or the aggressive anti-Israel activism that so often turns into outright Jew-hatred. Instead, he lumped it in with Islamophobia, transphobia, and attacks on churches in a vague, feel-good lecture about hate.

Carney correctly diagnosed the disease. He just does not have the courage to name the cause or the guts to fight it.

This committee is not a solution. It is the problem. It dilutes a specific crisis against Jews into a broader political project, produces reports instead of real enforcement, and proves this government would rather manage optics and balance interests than confront the actual people attacking Jewish Canadians.

Jewish Canadians are being told the government understands their fears. What they are still waiting for is proof this government is willing to confront the people causing them.

GUEST: James Manson, JCCF lawyer. He recently testified with Lisa Bildy and Mark Joseph on Mark Carney’s Bill C-9 and its threat to freedom of expression.

Help Rebel News confront the pro-Hamas jihadis rioting in our streets!

Latest News

Rebel News is taking a stand against radical, pro-Hamas rioters by deploying our digital billboard truck and seasoned reporters to demonstrations across Canada. Our team is on the frontline, exposing and challenging these extremists taking over our streets. We urgently need your support to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the billboard truck and to hire security guards to protect the truck and our reporters. Your contribution will help us maintain a strong presence at these protests, defend journalistic freedom, and stand firm against these foreign extremists taking over our streets.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Denyse O'Leary
    commented 2026-06-02 20:22:00 -0400 Flag
    Carney does not want to address the obvious question: What changed in Canada that spiked all the antisemitism? I know for a fact that no one I knew became more antisemitic over the years. Wild guess: Importing huge numbers of antisemites did it. Wanna discuss?
  • Susan Ashbrook
    commented 2026-06-02 20:13:55 -0400
    This is what I get…This video file cannot be played.
    (Error Code: 102404). Any help?