More committees won’t solve Canada’s antisemitism crisis, despite what Mark Carney wants you to believe

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on the Ezra Levant Show: Prime Minister Mark Carney has finally admitted what Jewish Canadians have been screaming for months. Canada is in the middle of a full-blown antisemitism crisis. Then, in the very next breath, he announced another useless committee. We’ll also catch up with JCCF lawyer James Manson, who just testified with Lisa Bildy and Mark Joseph on the serious free speech dangers in Carney’s Bill C-9.

In a tightly scripted, carefully stage-managed speech at a synagogue on Monday, Carney finally said the quiet part out loud. "Across our country," Carney said, "antisemitism has surged to levels not seen in the post-war period." He admitted Jews make up just one per cent of the population yet face more than two-thirds of all religion-motivated hate crimes.

For a moment, it sounded like a Prime Minister preparing to act. Carney painted a grim picture of a country where Jewish schools are shot at, synagogues are firebombed, and Jewish students are driven from campus.

Then reality set in. The speech wasn't broadcast live in full, wasn't delivered in Parliament, and wasn't open to media scrutiny. Reporters, including Rebel News, were locked out while a hand-picked audience watched another carefully managed Liberal production.

The 5 biggest problems with Mark Carney's antisemitism stunt The biggest problem with Mark Carney's antisemitism plan isn't what he announced — it's who he put in charge of it.

Instead of stronger enforcement, tougher prosecutions, or naming who is responsible, Carney delivered bureaucracy. He bragged about six new pieces of legislation, including Bill C-9. But Canada already has laws against violence, vandalism, trespassing, stalking, harassment, threats, intimidation, and disturbing religious worship. The problem has never been a lack of laws. It is a total lack of enforcement.

Jewish leaders have begged for protection. Police say they are stretched to breaking point. Municipalities are pleading for help. Yet Ottawa’s response is not decisive action, but more committees, more consultations, and more bureaucracy, despite already having the powers needed to act.

Which brings us to Carney’s big announcement: a new Ministerial Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion, chaired by none other than Marc Miller. Yes, that Marc Miller. The same minister whose government got tangled in the Laith Marouf scandal, handing public money to a vicious antisemite.

Even though the speech was framed around antisemitism, this council’s mandate is far broader: fighting racism and hate in all their forms. Not antisemitism specifically. Everything. So a crisis hitting one community gets buried in the usual progressive laundry list of grievances.

Mark Carney outlined four priorities: reassess the drivers, coordinate responses, improve research and data collection, and measure outcomes. In other words: study, coordinate, research, and evaluate. After bullets, firebombs, and campus intimidation, the government’s answer is more paperwork.

The composition is even more revealing. Just one Jewish Liberal voice, Senator Marc Gold, stacked alongside figures like former cabinet minister Omar Alghabra and lawyer Avnish Nanda, who has defended pro-Palestinian campus encampments. If this is truly an emergency, why build a panel designed to balance political interests instead of laser-focusing on protecting Jewish Canadians?

INSANE.



Mark Carney’s combatting antisemitism committee includes the Islamist Omar Alghabra, who called for terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah to be legalized. It also includes notorious lawyer for Jew-haters, Avnish Nanda.https://t.co/7DjDIyEg0y

pic.twitter.com/R3Utza5wBp — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 1, 2026

Most telling of all: Carney condemned antisemitism repeatedly but refused to name the source. He never identified the radical ideological movements, the university encampments, the street protests, or the aggressive anti-Israel activism that so often turns into outright Jew-hatred. Instead, he lumped it in with Islamophobia, transphobia, and attacks on churches in a vague, feel-good lecture about hate.

Carney correctly diagnosed the disease. He just does not have the courage to name the cause or the guts to fight it.

This committee is not a solution. It is the problem. It dilutes a specific crisis against Jews into a broader political project, produces reports instead of real enforcement, and proves this government would rather manage optics and balance interests than confront the actual people attacking Jewish Canadians.

Jewish Canadians are being told the government understands their fears. What they are still waiting for is proof this government is willing to confront the people causing them.

GUEST: James Manson, JCCF lawyer. He recently testified with Lisa Bildy and Mark Joseph on Mark Carney’s Bill C-9 and its threat to freedom of expression.