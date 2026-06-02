The 5 biggest problems with Mark Carney's antisemitism stunt

On Monday, June 1, speaking at Holly Blossom synagogue in Toronto to a room with a handful of invite-only "Jewish community leaders," Prime Minister Mark Carney finally admitted what Jews have been saying for years: Canada is experiencing an antisemitism crisis.

Carney said Jewish Canadians are being "brutally targeted" and that Canada is failing its Jewish community. He cited shootings at Jewish schools, firebombings of synagogues and the explosion of anti-Jewish hate since October 7.

But after listening to Carney's big announcement on the rise of antisemitism in Canada, one thing became obvious:

The Liberals do not have a real plan to fight Jew hatred in Canada. All they have is a plan to try and manage the political fallout from allowing the demographics of Canada to change by bringing in tens of thousands of Muslim extremists and fundamentalists who hate Jews into our country.

Don't take our word for it. Read Carney's full speech here and compare it to the government's official announcement. Then ask yourself a simple question: If Carney understands the problem so clearly, why is he still so unwilling to identify who is causing it?

Throughout the entire speech, Carney never mentioned "antizionism," the popular get-out-of-jail-free card that Jew haters like to play.

In fact, Carney did mention Islamophobia and transphobia, but he completely avoided the hate movement that is advocating for targeting of Zionist institutions in Canadian elementary schools, synagogues, and summer camps.

The announcement itself was largely toothless; a new advisory committee has been established to examine equality and inclusion for all peoples. Many in the Jewish community were deeply disappointed but not at all surprised.

I have sadly lost hope that there will be any meaningful amelioration in the current federal government's response to the explosion of antisemitism in Canada.



Carney's promise of more committees and studies is a promise of motion without progress. pic.twitter.com/bYcWVneRKZ — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) June 2, 2026

So, here are the five biggest problems with Carney's antisemitism announcement.

1. The people tasked with fighting antisemitism hate most Jews

Let's start with the most glaring problem.

Carney's new advisory council wasn't built around the mainstream Jewish community. Or even any Jewish committee. Instead, Carney stocked it with political insiders, Liberal loyalists, diversity consultants and anti-Israel activists.

The official list so far is chairman Marc Miller, Marc Gold, Martine Roy, Catriona Le May Doan, Omar Alghabra, Gary LaPlante, Dr. Aftab Erfan and Avnish Nanda.

But let's highlight just a few of them:

Omar Alghabra

One of the most controversial appointments is former Liberal cabinet minister Omar Alghabra.

INSANE.



Mark Carney’s combatting antisemitism committee includes the Islamist Omar Alghabra, who called for terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah to be legalized. It also includes notorious lawyer for Jew-haters, Avnish Nanda.https://t.co/7DjDIyEg0y

pic.twitter.com/R3Utza5wBp — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 1, 2026

Alghabra is a Saudi-born Liberal Party politician who served as Canada's minister of transport from 2021 to 2023. Many accuse him of being an Islamic extremist. Nevertheless, Alghabra has consistently been no friend to the Jews.

Before he was elected, in a 2006 interview with the Jewish Tribune, he said that he "didn't believe that Hamas wants the elimination of Israel." And while elected, he hosted a Holocaust denier at a reception in Parliament. Alghabra is an advocate of "resistance" movements against Israel, publicly supporting boycotts and even lobbied to keep Hezbollah off Canada's terror list. He once called on a police chief to resign simply because the Chief had visited Israel.

Poilievre dismisses Carney's new antisemitism "advisory council" because it features former Liberal MP Omar Alghabra, who he says lobbied to keep Hezbollah off Canada's terror list.



"We need to stop the extremely divisive, divide and conquer identity politics," he says. pic.twitter.com/H91M3BFVDY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 2, 2026

Alghabra isn't merely a critic of Israel. Time and again, his actions have placed him at odds with the overwhelming majority of Canada's Jewish community.

Why was Omar Alghabra meeting with Firas Najim?



Was it so they could both share a laugh that Mark Carney actually appointed him to the antisemitism committee?



Was Laith Marouf unavailable? https://t.co/NGFVTmaxFx pic.twitter.com/ClRJ4GY0VS — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 2, 2026

Avnish Nanda

And then there's the notorious lawyer for Jew-haters, Avnish Nanda.

Nanda has become one of the most prominent legal defenders of "anti-Israel activists" in Canada. Nanda has filed nuisance lawsuits against Jews (including Rebel News CEO, Ezra Levant) on behalf of notorious antisemites. He has worked closely with the Muslim Brotherhood front group, the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

After the horrific events of October 7, 2023, when radical activists tried to take over university campuses in solidarity with Hamas, Nanda sued the University of Alberta to keep the pro-Hamas encampment open.

Avnish Nanda is an antisemitic lawyer who sued the University of Alberta to keep the pro-Hamas encampment open, to humiliate and alienate Jews. Here's what some of that looked like.



Why would Carney hire an antisemite like that, to "combat" antisemitism? https://t.co/qpHnDPDjrO — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 2, 2026

Why would a government serious about fighting antisemitism appoint someone whose public profile is so closely tied to defending the very movements that Jewish Canadians see as driving the antisemitism crisis?

If a government were creating a task force to combat anti-Muslim hatred, would it fill that task force with lawyers famous for defending anti-Muslim activists? If a government were combating anti-Black racism, would it appoint people whose careers revolved around defending those accused of anti-Black discrimination? Of course not.

Yet when it comes to antisemitism, Ottawa seems uniquely comfortable putting people hostile to mainstream Jewish concerns in charge of defining what antisemitism even means.

You appointed two of Canada's most pernicious antisemites to your new committee -- Omar Alghabra, who calls for the legalization of Hamas and Hezbollah, and Avnish Nanda, the lawyer for the antisemitic hate encampment at the University of Alberta.



Why did you do that? https://t.co/XvYasZa65G — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 2, 2026

Marc Miller

Marc Miller is the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture. And he is now the chairman of this new committee.

In his role as Minsiter, Miller has actually seen his department fund some of these anti-Jewish hate fests. The Liberals gave $61,000 in funding to Culturefest, which turned into a hatefest of its own. It's described in TheJ.ca as:

The 7th International Culturefest in Saint John descended into chaos on August 2 when a group of keffiyeh-clad, anti-Israel protesters aggressively targeted members of the local Jewish community at a booth celebrating Israeli culture. Tensions escalated into an alleged assault, leading to two arrests by local police.

Carney’s new antisemitism council is chaired by Marc Miller, the guy who championed C-9 to criminalize Torah readings, and who signed off on Laith Marouf, a man who called for violence against Jews, getting $133K in federal funding. Are they serious? — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) June 1, 2026

Whether Miller personally approved every appointment or not is beside the point. He now chairs the council and bears responsibility for its credibility.

We have another Laith Marouf moment here.



Marc Miller has appointed a raging antisemite to the committee against antisemitism. And it sounds like he either didn't know about it, or that he knew about it but is trying to minimize it.



Literally the same playbook as with Marouf. https://t.co/wtvLPZwIuk — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 2, 2026

2. Carney still refuses to name the people behind the attacks

The most remarkable part of Carney's speech wasn't what he said. It was what he wouldn't say.

Carney described bullets fired at Jewish schools; firebombs thrown at synagogues; Jewish students driven from campuses; Jewish businesses attacked. Yet somehow he could not bring himself to identify the movement responsible.

He is scared to say it, but it's obviously the Islamic fundamentalists and woke progressive extremists who are trying to make Jews unsafe in Canada. And they don't even hide it; they call it anti-Zionism.

Showing that he knows exactly who is menacing Jews in Canada, and where.



But he is afraid to name them. It's not hard to do:



They are Islamist radicals and extremist progressives.



They identify themselves as antizionists.



3/4 — Jesse Brown (@JesseBrown) June 1, 2026

But if nearly every major Jewish organization in Canada identifies as Zionist, then being "anti-Zionist" is often just a code for saying "Jew hater."

Zionism was the movement to reestablish a Jewish state. It succeeded in 1948. Calling yourself anti-Zionist today is like calling yourself anti-abolitionist after slavery was abolished—you're opposing an accomplished historical fact, not an ongoing movement.

Why would a government creating an antisemitism task force appoint people whose views on Israel place them outside the mainstream Jewish community?

Canadians don't need a taxpayer-funded council to discover who is marching through our streets glorifying Hamas.

Everyone already knows. Even Carney knows. And that's why he refuses to say it; he can't fight his own voters.

That's why his speech was so remarkable: he spent nearly an hour describing the symptoms of antisemitism while refusing to identify the ideology behind it.

This bizarre supporter of Hamas and Hezbollah is on Mark Carney’s antisemitism committee. https://t.co/dUwtcv93CF pic.twitter.com/WqddVFiKH7 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 2, 2026

3. He's replacing action with another committee

The centrepiece of Carney's announcement wasn't a deportation policy. It wasn't stronger policing. It wasn't even an apology for not moving faster.

It was another advisory council.

Because in Ottawa, when politicians don't want to solve a problem, they create a committee.

But Canada already has laws that are capable of dealing with Islamic fundamentalism and terrorist supporters that have been hounding Jewish Canadians for years now.

Laws against intimidation, vandalism, or supporting terrorist groups.

The problem has never been that Parliament forgot to pass legislation. The problem is that governments refused to enforce the laws they already had.

Even Liberal-friendly legal scholar Michael Geist appeared unimpressed by the substance of the announcement.

While I think it is important for any leader - obviously including @MarkCarney - to directly and unequivocally call out the devastating antisemitism we’ve experienced in Canada since October 7th, I sadly feel the Prime Minister’s speech fell short in several critical ways. — Michael Geist (@mgeist) June 1, 2026

When even Michael Geist is questioning the novelty of your announcement, perhaps you've announced a communications strategy rather than a policy.

Jewish Canadians don't need another report. They need arrests and deportations.

PETITION: Deport Hamas! 64,414 signatures Goal: 75,000 signatures It is against the law to provide support for Hamas, which has been designated by the government as an illegal terrorist entity. Please sign our petition demanding that the government deport non-citizens, including foreigners on student visas, who are abusing the privilege of being our guests by supporting Hamas hate rallies. Sign Now Optional email code

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4. Carney wants to study antisemitism instead of ending it

One of the council's first assignments is to study the "drivers" of antisemitism and gather more data.

Study it? What exactly is left to study?

The Jewish community has been warning about this for years.

Until very recently, Toronto Police have refused to lay charges against purveyors of hate. They infamously handed out coffee and doughnuts to pro-Hamas hooligans who were invading Jewish areas.

B'nai Brith has statistics. Universities have statistics. The federal government has statistics.

Carney himself cited those statistics in his speech.

This is like commissioning a new study on whether Edmonton gets snow in January.

The facts are already known. The only thing missing is political will.

Far as I can tell the reaction of the Jewish community to Carney’s speech ranges from disappointment to stunned silence. But you wouldn’t know how Canadian Jews are reacting because the CBC didn’t bother to ask. https://t.co/Q4H9ZMcZSK — Alan Fryer 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@alanfryermedia) June 2, 2026

5. The Liberals helped create this crisis

The most unbelievable part of Carney's speech was the suggestion that government is now riding to the rescue.

Where has government been for the last three years?

Where was Ottawa when anti-Israel encampments took over campuses?

Where was Ottawa when mobs celebrated October 7?

Where was Ottawa when Jewish students were intimidated?

Where was Ottawa when synagogues required armed security?

The Liberal government didn't merely fail to stop the normalization of anti-Jewish hatred. It often looked the other way while it happened.

For years, Rebel News has documented anti-Israel encampments, pro-Hamas rallies, attacks on synagogues, intimidation campaigns against Jewish businesses and harassment of Jewish students.

The question isn't whether Ottawa knew what was happening.

The question is why Ottawa tolerated it. And it's obvious, of course: the theory is it's the changing demographic landscape. When Stephen Harper successfully won many of the "Jewish" ridings by taking strong pro-Israel positions and opposing Islamic fundamentalism, Justin Trudeau's team made a purposeful political pivot to try and get more of the "anti-Israel" vote.

Now the same political class that presided over the worst antisemitism crisis in modern Canadian history wants Canadians to trust them to fix it.

That's a hard sell.

The bottom line

Mark Carney spent much of his speech talking about courage.

But courage isn't standing in a synagogue and reading prepared remarks about antisemitism.

Courage is naming the people behind it, prosecuting them with existing laws, and deporting foreign agitators who support terrorist movements.

Courage is shutting down the Jew hating mobs that have turned Jewish neighbourhoods and Canadian campuses into hostile territory for Jews.

Carney showed he understands the problem. What he still hasn't shown is that he's prepared to fight it.

Carney says he wants to fight antisemitism. Then he should stop appointing panels and start confronting the Islamist fundamentalists, anti-Israel activists and extremists who are spreading it.

If bullets were being fired at mosques, if black community centres were being firebombed, or if any other minority group were facing this level of harassment, governments would act immediately. Why should Jewish Canadians expect anything less?