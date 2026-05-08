Jews shot with pellet gun outside of synagogue in Toronto

Stop me if you've heard this before, but another Jewish synagogue in Toronto has been shot at. This time, it was Jews shot with a pellet gun.

I came to the synagogue immediately because I heard it was near the intersection of Bathurst and Wilson, which is a very Jewish neighbourhood.

Police did not like or answer @EzraLevant question in whether they can protect Toronto’s Jews pic.twitter.com/SeKWFAjyl2 — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) May 8, 2026

Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night outside of the Congregation Chasidei Bobov synagogue, with one person suffering minor injuries from what they called a “projectile” shot from a replica firearm.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Mark Carney is having a phone call with the head of the Palestinian Liberation Organization terrorist group, Mahmoud Abbas, pledging his support for a sovereign Palestine and threatening to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mark Carney was too busy to meet with you, because he was phoning the terrorist leader Mahmoud Abbas, to pledge his loyalty to a sovereign Palestine. https://t.co/krwsDNucS7 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 8, 2026

There's a connection between these things.

Carney is willing to throw away 80-years of Canadian foreign policy and throw our lot in with an Islamic terrorist group and willing to carve out a Palestinian state from Israel without preconditions on the Palestinians to stop terrorism because of one reason: mass immigration.

Over the last 15 years, both under Stephen Harper but mainly under Justin Trudeau and now Carney, literally millions of people have come to Canada from third world countries, including Islamic countries where antisemitism is the norm.

When you fly people from countries like Pakistan, Somalia, Afghanistan — what Donald Trump might call “sh*thole countries” — into Canada, they don't miraculously leave behind their ancient prejudices and hatreds.

I went to the Toronto synagogue that was shot up last night. The mayor was having a private meeting there and kicked me out. I asked why she refused to publicly be seen with Toronto’s Jews.



She didn’t answer. I think the answer is obvious: her voting base hates Jews. pic.twitter.com/2r85jDE0zC — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 8, 2026

They hate Jews, but they also hate liberalism; they hate women that are uncovered; they hate multi-party democracies; they hate peaceful solutions to problems.

The worst of the world has been imported to Canada. It's not that every single person from these countries are bad people; but we're not vetting them at all.

In fact, there's no in-person appointment to become an immigrant to come to Canada. It can all be done online.

And now, we see shootings at synagogues on almost a daily basis. That's the new normal in Canada — I think it's a disaster.