Pro-Hamas rally in Montreal praises militant groups, calls for jihad

Alexa Lavoie reports from a demonstration organized by Montreal 4 Palestine where speakers praised militant groups linked to Hamas.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   March 14, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie revisited a demonstration held in Montreal on Sunday, March 8, organized by Montreal 4 Palestine — a group openly supportive of Hamas.

The protest took place on International Women’s Day despite the fact that organizations the group praises — including Hamas and Iran’s theocratic regime — have frequently been accused of oppressing women and restricting their fundamental rights.

The group, which has been holding demonstrations in Montreal for more than two years, appeared increasingly unapologetic about its positions. Organizers have even produced hoodies referencing Oct. 7, 2023 — the day Hamas carried out a deadly attack on civilians in Israel.

Among the speakers was Iyad Abuhamed, a pro-Hamas activist who has previously described the Oct. 7 attack as a “victory” rather than a terrorist act. During the demonstration, Abuhamed again called for jihad on two separate occasions.

Speeches were also delivered thanking and saluting various militant organizations for their support of Hamas and the Palestinian cause. Speakers praised what they described as the “resistance” in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran and Yemen — references widely understood to point to Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Houthi movement.

At one point during the protest, participants ignited smoke bombs on scaffolding at Saint-Jax Church, located directly across from a station operated by the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal. Despite the proximity to police, no arrests were made.

Throughout much of the demonstration, protesters also attempted to intimidate and harass the Rebel News crew. Lavoie said she recognized one man as someone who had previously behaved aggressively toward the team during coverage of an antifascist protest.

The event unfolded like what Lavoie described as a “festival of hatred” in the streets of Montreal, with little visible intervention from police even as antisemitic incidents continue to rise in cities such as Montreal and Toronto.

The protest concluded with a street prayer that blocked the intersection of Guy Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard.

During the event, Lavoie also attempted to question Bara Abuhamed, the son of Iyad Abuhamed, who left the scene with his wife. Lavoie said she intended to ask him about an investigation she has been working on for several months.

She said further reporting on the matter will be released soon.

Supporters who wish to help fund continued coverage and security for journalists reporting on demonstrations can do so at StandWithAlexa.com.

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

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