Pro-Hamas rally in Montreal praises militant groups, calls for jihad

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie revisited a demonstration held in Montreal on Sunday, March 8, organized by Montreal 4 Palestine — a group openly supportive of Hamas.

The protest took place on International Women’s Day despite the fact that organizations the group praises — including Hamas and Iran’s theocratic regime — have frequently been accused of oppressing women and restricting their fundamental rights.

The group, which has been holding demonstrations in Montreal for more than two years, appeared increasingly unapologetic about its positions. Organizers have even produced hoodies referencing Oct. 7, 2023 — the day Hamas carried out a deadly attack on civilians in Israel.

Among the speakers was Iyad Abuhamed, a pro-Hamas activist who has previously described the Oct. 7 attack as a “victory” rather than a terrorist act. During the demonstration, Abuhamed again called for jihad on two separate occasions.

Prière de rue et appel au djihad menés par Iyad Abuhamed et le groupe islamiste MT4Palestine.



Street prayer and a call to jihad led by Iyad Abuhamed and the Islamist group MT4Palestine. pic.twitter.com/zzz76R8Npy — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) March 8, 2026

Speeches were also delivered thanking and saluting various militant organizations for their support of Hamas and the Palestinian cause. Speakers praised what they described as the “resistance” in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran and Yemen — references widely understood to point to Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Houthi movement.

💥SHOCKING: A man speaking into a microphone called on people to support terrorism worldwide in defense of Iran’s Islamic regime.



He claimed their “enemies” are the same everywhere — from Montreal to Gaza — and warned that “the fight against the Zionist entity is near.” pic.twitter.com/uM0nWEQrAa — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 8, 2026

At one point during the protest, participants ignited smoke bombs on scaffolding at Saint-Jax Church, located directly across from a station operated by the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal. Despite the proximity to police, no arrests were made.

SHAMEFUL: Islamic regime supporters climb the scaffolding of St. Jax Church and deploy smoke bombs while chanting in favor of terrorism.



They wave the Iranian flag while wearing keffiyehs as Montreal police look on. pic.twitter.com/dntwbEQW0v — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 8, 2026

Throughout much of the demonstration, protesters also attempted to intimidate and harass the Rebel News crew. Lavoie said she recognized one man as someone who had previously behaved aggressively toward the team during coverage of an antifascist protest.

Vous vous rappelez des deux hommes qui nous avaient suivis à la manif antifa ?

On croit en avoir croisé un aujourd’hui à la manif pro-Hamas.

D’après vous, est-ce la même personne ? pic.twitter.com/1Lo2t72wL9 — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) March 9, 2026

The event unfolded like what Lavoie described as a “festival of hatred” in the streets of Montreal, with little visible intervention from police even as antisemitic incidents continue to rise in cities such as Montreal and Toronto.

The protest concluded with a street prayer that blocked the intersection of Guy Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard.

☪️ ISLAMIC PRAYER: Pro–Islamic regime supporters block a Montreal street for their call to prayer.



Many are wearing keffiyehs, and many women are wearing hijabs. One sign reads: “Feminism is anti-fascist.” pic.twitter.com/3ZNe72y1RW — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 8, 2026

During the event, Lavoie also attempted to question Bara Abuhamed, the son of Iyad Abuhamed, who left the scene with his wife. Lavoie said she intended to ask him about an investigation she has been working on for several months.

She said further reporting on the matter will be released soon.

Supporters who wish to help fund continued coverage and security for journalists reporting on demonstrations can do so at StandWithAlexa.com.