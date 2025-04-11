Anti-Israel protests bring vandalism and chaos to McGill University

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, McGill University has been a cauldron of unrest, with Jewish students enduring harassment, stalking, and targeted intimidation. The campus, once a symbol of academic prestige, has been marred by radical activism, including a 75-day anti-Israel encampment that forced McGill to relocate its graduation ceremonies.

Graffiti, vandalism, and a building occupation with barricades have fueled a growing sense of insecurity. Last week, a chaotic three-day strike, backed at least implicitly by the Student Society of McGill University (SSMU), disrupted dozens of classes and left students feeling threatened.

Professor Angela Campbell’s letter criticized SSMU’s leadership for failing to distance itself from groups glorifying vandalism and obstruction as activism. The university’s response—cutting ties with SSMU—came after a shocking incident where a protester with a fire extinguisher loaded with red paint sprayed inside an office and smashed a window glass door.

Amanda, a McGill student who witnessed the turmoil, recounted the scene to Rebel News: “Basically, campus was completely taken over by protesters from McGill, also from outside. Classes were blocked, students were physically assaulted, there was a mob as well on Thursday, so campus was a complete mess for those three days.”

Amanda described a terrifying moment in the administration building: “They surrounded the exit. So riot police and security had to come and, you know, block them obviously from entering. So it was pretty scary. I had to be moved to the side by the riot police.” She expressed dismay at the lack of consequences: “I’ve asked administration if they intended to make expulsions or discipline these students, and they can’t really give a straight answer.”

With no arrests reported and mediation talks with SSMU underway, many students feel the university’s actions are too little, too late.

Jewish students, alongside others—Chinese, Italian, Greek, Black—report feeling unsafe, their rights trampled. Amanda voiced their exasperation: “We’re really fed up. Our rights are being infringed upon. This isn’t a safe place for Jewish students anymore, or honestly, any other students.” As McGill grapples with its next steps, the campus remains a tinderbox, with fears that unchecked escalation could spark worse to come.