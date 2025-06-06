Danielle Smith talks independence, Carney, and pipelines with Rebel News

Smith expresses hope that Prime Minister Carney will address Alberta's grievances regarding resource development and market access.

Ezra Levant
  |   June 06, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith dives into a potential referendum on independence, and what that might look like should hell break loose. Recent changes to citizen initiative rules sparked a frenzy in Alberta, with two potential questions already filed.

Smith notes Canada's history of referendums and sees it as leverage in negotiations with the federal government, especially given concerning polling numbers on separatist sentiment. 

The Premier expresses hope that Prime Minister Mark Carney will address Alberta's grievances regarding resource development and market access, particularly a bitumen pipeline to the B.C. coast. She advocates for nationwide support of Alberta's resource exports against B.C. Premier David Eby's pipeline opposition. 

While acknowledging the Prime Minister's dialogue, she awaits the national project list to ensure it prioritizes GDP and revenue generation, not just public works.

Smith interprets recent comments like "decarbonized oil" as improved production practices, not oil elimination. Yet, she remains wary of the Prime Minister's inner circle and their plans for her province.

Smith, an advocate of resource development, links their election success to adopting Conservative energy platforms.

Ottawa's been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney's smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We're done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off.

