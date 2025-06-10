Migrants allegedly assault Irish girl, sparking backlash from locals

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Northern Ireland riots against migrants who allegedly raped a teenage girl. Joining the program is independent journalist, Richard Inman, for exclusive insight on the protests.

In Ballymena, 2,500 locals marched peacefully following an alleged rape by Roma men. However, masked youths later attacked properties believed to belong to the accused.

Police initially stood back, intervening only when riot police arrived. Allegations of two recent sexual assaults on children by Roma men fueled the unrest.

🚨BREAKING: Last night in Ballymena, Ireland, angry citizens gathered over a young girl who was raped by two Romanians.



Today a senior police officer referred to everyone as a "racist thug," asserting that the situation was “racist thuggery”.



Ireland is about to explode. pic.twitter.com/IiHHgLsvDg — The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) June 10, 2025

A black father spoke at the protest, hours after his daughter was allegedly assaulted, despite police labelling the protests as "racist thuggery."

The rage was described as reminiscent of 1980s conflicts, with a shared frustration about unchecked immigration. Local MPs acknowledge the issue.

There is a cross-community movement of unionists and Republicans standing together against this foreign threat of unchecked illegal migration.