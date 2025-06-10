Migrants allegedly assault Irish girl, sparking backlash from locals

In Ballymena, Ireland, 2,500 locals marched peacefully following an alleged rape by Roma men.

Ezra Levant
  |   June 10, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Northern Ireland riots against migrants who allegedly raped a teenage girl. Joining the program is independent journalist, Richard Inman, for exclusive insight on the protests.

In Ballymena, 2,500 locals marched peacefully following an alleged rape by Roma men. However, masked youths later attacked properties believed to belong to the accused.

Police initially stood back, intervening only when riot police arrived. Allegations of two recent sexual assaults on children by Roma men fueled the unrest.

A black father spoke at the protest, hours after his daughter was allegedly assaulted, despite police labelling the protests as "racist thuggery."

The rage was described as reminiscent of 1980s conflicts, with a shared frustration about unchecked immigration. Local MPs acknowledge the issue.

There is a cross-community movement of unionists and Republicans standing together against this foreign threat of unchecked illegal migration.

Please support our independent journalism on Ireland's migrant crisis!

Latest News

Ireland is at a breaking point over mass immigration — and Ezra Levant is flying overnight with his cameraman Syd to Cork, where a major protest against Ireland’s open-border policies is set to take place. For over a year, Rebel News has reported on the government’s secretive and extreme immigration agenda, and the growing grassroots resistance to it. With no political party representing the public’s views and state media smearing dissenters as “racist,” independent journalism is more important than ever. This trip costs about CAD$2,500 — if you can, please chip in to support our coverage.

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.