A major church in Toronto is burnt to a crisp and all the media cares about is the architectural loss

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlights the indifference towards the recent burning of a historic church. Saint Anne's Anglican Church, a significant landmark in Toronto, was reduced to charred remains by a devastating fire. Yet, the mainstream media's coverage reported on the architectural loss rather than the broader implications of such an incident.

It was a shocking scene for anyone passing by. This wasn't just any building; it was an almost cathedral-like structure, over a century old, with an interior as beautiful as its exterior. The fire broke out early Sunday morning and fortunately, no lives were lost. On the scene, firefighters were still busy, now dealing with the water damage after extinguishing the flames.

Over the past four years, more than 100 churches across Canada have faced arson or vandalism. This particular church caught the media's eye perhaps because it housed famous paintings. The Globe and Mail's headline, "Loss of historic Saint Anne's Anglican Church in Toronto a catastrophe for Canadian architecture," focused heavily on the building's artistic and architectural significance, almost ignoring the cultural and spiritual impact.

Imagine if the fire had targeted a synagogue, mosque, or Sikh temple. The outcry and coverage would likely focus on the hate crime aspect, and rightfully so. But with Christian churches, there seems to be a distinct lack of urgency. Officials have yet to determine the fire's cause, yet media and public statements have prematurely ruled out arson. This rush to judgment feels eerily similar to the Notre Dame fire in Paris, where authorities quickly dismissed terrorism as a cause.

Rebel News drone footage of the charred remains of Toronto’s iconic St Anne’s church.



Are Canadians noticing a pattern with over 100 churches being burned or vandalized these past few years?



Will @JustinTrudeau speak on this tragedy?



Full report on the way. pic.twitter.com/lWW0WUSEHc — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) June 11, 2024

In Toronto, crime rates, particularly vandalism and graffiti, have become almost normalized. Mayor Olivia Chow's administration, along with provincial and federal leaders, seems resigned to this new reality. This normalization extends to how crimes against Christian places of worship are perceived and reported.

The selective labeling of hate crimes is another issue. The Prime Minister, who once prematurely condemned a hoax attack on a Muslim girl, remains silent on the church fires. The fire at Saint Anne's is part of a disturbing trend. The anger towards these institutions is real, but translating it into acts of arson is unacceptable. These incidents should be treated with the same seriousness as attacks on any other religious or cultural institutions.

The lack of coverage and official response reflects a broader societal indifference. When interviewed, many Torontonians were unaware of the extent of church arsons. Some even speculated that the media might be deliberately downplaying these events. This contrasts starkly with the media's likely reaction if the targets were synagogues or mosques, where the narrative would undoubtedly focus on the hate crime aspect.

It's time for a consistent and equitable approach to such incidents. A church being torched is as much a hate crime as any attack on a religious building. The selective silence from media and officials only fuels division and mistrust. Saint Anne's fire should serve as a wake-up call, not just for the local community, but for society as a whole, to address the underlying biases that shape our responses to such tragedies.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano on Chrystia Freeland's capital gains tax hike statement.