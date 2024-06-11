What — or who — torched that big Toronto church?

I just visited St. Anne’s Anglican Church in Toronto. Or what remains of it, after a massive, four-alarm fire.

By the time I arrived, the fire was out but there were still nearly a dozen fire vehicles there. Firemen were busy pumping out the water from the basement of the church that had flooded there as they fought the fire.

The firemen I spoke to said they were still investigating the cause of the fire and hadn’t come to a conclusion yet. Which is odd, because Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster was quick to announce that there was nothing suspicious about the fire, and it definitely wasn’t some sort of anti-Christian hate crime.

But how would they know that, if the investigation wasn’t complete? Obviously this church isn’t as old or as grand as the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris that was torched in 2019. But back then, they announced it wasn’t terrorism before they even started the inquiry.

But we don’t need to look to France for church arsons. More than 100 churches in Canada have been torched or otherwise vandalized in recent years, a crime wave that would have the entire political class outraged were it Muslim mosques or Jewish synagogues instead.

The Globe and Mail actually wrote a story about this fire — but it was 90% focused on the “architectural catastrophe” of the fire. I’m serious.

I don’t know if it was arson, or just an accidental fire. The church was old; it’s in a high crime community. But the fact that a major church burns to the ground and the entire political class just shrugs, shows that there’s a double standard when it comes to protecting religion in Canada.

I’m Jewish, but I think anti-Christian bigotry is major problem in Canada — and around the world. The fact that the regime media are downplaying this fire, and talking more about the architecture of the building than its religious purpose, tells me that there’s a soft anti-Christian bigotry through the media.