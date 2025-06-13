Who wins and who loses in Israel's decisive strike against Iran

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, Israel attacks Iran, destroying their nuclear program. Who benefits and who loses?

Last night, the world was riveted by the news of Israel mounting a massive surprise attack on Iran. It was a sneak attack that decapitated the Iranian military and terrorist forces, targeting not only their missile systems but also their underground nuclear operations, which were reportedly just days away from producing nuclear bombs.

Every day, we have a one-hour livestream on Rebel News. Normally, it’s hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid or David Menzies, but today Ezra Levant himself sat in the chair, eager to chew over what is possibly the most momentous event in the Middle East in a generation.

Israel is relieving pressure not just on itself, but on its Sunni Muslim Arab neighbours: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates—the moderate countries that are starting to modernize the Arab world.

Tonight on the show, featuring clips from the livestream, Ezra walks you through Israel's strategic, pinpointed operation that minimized civilian casualties.

GUEST: Allum Bokhari from the Foundation for Freedom Online, discussing the state of free speech, including a looming European law that could censor Twitter users everywhere.