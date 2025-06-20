Ottawa’s $342M gun grab built on ghost data — while violent crime surges
Bureaucrats are using outdated 2012 long-gun registry data to justify mass confiscation.
It’s Sheila Gunn Reid filling in for Ezra Levant tonight on The Ezra Levant Show.
New testimony reveals that the Trudeau–Carney government's "assault-style firearm" buyback program is now projected to cost at least $342 million, according to the GunBlog. This entire scheme is based on ownership estimates from a 13-year-old gun registry that Parliament ordered destroyed.
Seriously, bureaucrats are using outdated 2012 long-gun registry data to justify this mass confiscation — akin to using landline data to count cell phones.
Ottawa spent millions buying 12,000 guns from dealers, budgeted $260 million to compensate owners, and gave provinces $75 million for firearm round-ups, yet hasn't disarmed criminals.
Meanwhile, real violent crime is surging.
This week, a Lamborghini owner in Ontario fired at an alleged carjacker. It’s unclear whether the firearm used was legal — but it raises serious questions.
- What rights do Canadians really have when it comes to defending themselves? And why is this government more interested in disarming duck hunters than stopping violent thugs?
GUEST: Firearms lawyer Ian Runkle unpacks the legal implications of the "buyback" program.