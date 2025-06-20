Ottawa’s $342M gun grab built on ghost data — while violent crime surges

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

It’s Sheila Gunn Reid filling in for Ezra Levant tonight on The Ezra Levant Show.

New testimony reveals that the Trudeau–Carney government's "assault-style firearm" buyback program is now projected to cost at least $342 million, according to the GunBlog. This entire scheme is based on ownership estimates from a 13-year-old gun registry that Parliament ordered destroyed.

Seriously, bureaucrats are using outdated 2012 long-gun registry data to justify this mass confiscation — akin to using landline data to count cell phones.

Ottawa spent millions buying 12,000 guns from dealers, budgeted $260 million to compensate owners, and gave provinces $75 million for firearm round-ups, yet hasn't disarmed criminals.

Meanwhile, real violent crime is surging.

This week, a Lamborghini owner in Ontario fired at an alleged carjacker. It’s unclear whether the firearm used was legal — but it raises serious questions.

What rights do Canadians really have when it comes to defending themselves? And why is this government more interested in disarming duck hunters than stopping violent thugs?

GUEST: Firearms lawyer Ian Runkle unpacks the legal implications of the "buyback" program.