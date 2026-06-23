The truth behind the Montreal shooting and the manifesto authorities tried to keep hidden

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: a communist antisemite who thought dating was hard murders a police officer, while the media conceals his radical motives and refuses to release his full manifesto.

A horrific attack in Montreal has shocked the city and the country, but the way the media has framed the story is almost as disturbing as the crime itself. In a Jewish neighbourhood of Montreal, a police officer was murdered in the line of duty. A Jewish civilian was also killed in the chaos, while the terrorist gunman was ultimately shot dead by police. The attack was captured on viral cellphone footage, making the tragedy impossible to ignore. Yet the true motivations behind the violence are being carefully hidden from the public as authorities and their media allies curate the narrative.

READ HIS MANIFESTO: The Montreal murderer was a Jew-hating Communist censor



The murderer in Montreal has been named: Seth Hatfield, from Alberta. He murdered a policeman in a shooting spree in a Jewish neighbourhood in Montreal.



Soon afterwards, government journalists at the… pic.twitter.com/wux4Kl2Q9D — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 23, 2026

The accused killer left behind a 104-page manifesto. This was not some short, incoherent internet rant. It was a sprawling, detailed document packed with explicit antisemitism, seething anti-Zionist conspiracy theories, and a deep well of communist, anti-capitalist ideology. The shooter also vented grievances commonly associated with the online incel movement, lamenting his isolation and blaming society's dating norms for his failures.

Authorities and the mainstream media initially refused to release the manifesto. Instead, CBC, Canada's state broadcaster, obtained early access to the document and publicly labelled the killer an incel. One word. That was the entire framing pushed to Canadians: a misogynistic loner driven by personal resentment who lashed out in violence.

Why did CBC, with privileged access to the document, choose to withhold the full story from the public? Why did it focus on the incel angle while ignoring the clear evidence of antisemitism and radical far-left politics? This is perhaps the clearest illustration of the media's agenda at work. The focus on misogyny and the incel label is not accidental; it is a deliberate attempt to frame the crime as a byproduct of a supposed right-wing, male-driven social crisis while burying the uncomfortable reality of left-wing antisemitic extremism.

Manifesto reveals alleged Montreal gunman's antisemitic, far-left and 'incel' ideology The man accused of killing a Montreal police officer in the city's heavily Jewish Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood before being shot dead by police left behind a 104-page manifesto filled with explicit antisemitism, anti-Zionist rhetoric, communist ideology, and grievances commonly associated with the online "incel" movement.

Even police say they have not yet determined a motive for the attack. That is not because the evidence is absent; it is because the evidence remains hidden from public scrutiny.

This is not a matter of speculation. The manifesto, which Rebel News has made available in full in the interests of transparency and public accountability, contains page after page attacking Jews, Zionists, and capitalism. It rails against Israel and echoes rhetoric commonly heard in Marxist academic circles. The manifesto's contents have also been confirmed by multiple independent journalists, including Juno News and Jesse Brown, who have verified the document's length and the ideological themes it contains.

The reporting about Montreal's incel shooter misled the public into thinking this killer was a Minassian-style woman-hater looking to kill as many women as possible. Not true.



1/x — Jesse Brown (@JesseBrown) June 23, 2026

What many mainstream media commentators have failed to emphasise is that the shooter's worldview was not rooted in a single grievance. It was a toxic cocktail of radical ideologies, combining traditional antisemitism, modern far-left Marxist resentment, and the despair of an alienated young man. The pattern is clear, but only if one is willing to examine the facts, and much of the media appears unwilling to do so.

In the end, two innocent people are dead: police officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane and civilian Michael Mizrahi. Their families deserve to know the truth about why their loved ones were killed. The public deserves to know what motivated this attack. Yet the gatekeepers in the press and the authorities have decided that Canadians cannot be trusted with the facts. They have chosen narrative over truth and ideology over transparency.

That is the real scandal here: not merely a murder, but the concealment of its meaning. The culture war over truth and information is playing out in real time, and the casualties are not only the victims but the very idea of honest journalism.

GUEST: John Lott, an economist, political commentator, and gun rights advocate, weighs in on Canada’s crime crisis.